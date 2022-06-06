“Should definitely get a deal done” – Fulham consider summer move for Barnsley player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are weighing up a summer move for Barnsley’s versatile star Callum Styles, as per a report from The Mirror.

The report states that the Cottagers will have to battle it out with fellow promoted sides Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, whilst the Yorkshire Post claims Hungarian club Ferencvaros have made contact with the 22-year-old.

Winning the Championship’s Young Player of the Season award during the 2020/21 campaign, Styles certainly possesses a very high ceiling.

The 22-year-old is also a Hungarian international, qualifying to represent his nation through his grandmother.

Three of our writers here at FLW have assessed Fulham’s interest in the influential Barnsley man…

Charlie Gregory

Callum Styles has proven that he can be an excellent option in the Championship and considering his age, he has the ability to get even better too.

That’s why I feel he would be a superb signing for Fulham. Yes, he might not have much in the way of top flight experience but at just 22-years-old, it’s no surprise that he hasn’t yet. Considering that he might not cost an arm and a leg because of where Barnsley are sitting in the Football League pyramid too and it could be a shrewd move.

He certainly looks like he has the potential to be a really good player down the line and the fact that he has already featured on the international stage for Hungary is another positive. He might not be a signing that is 100% needed but if he can be snapped up, then the Cottagers should definitely get a deal done.

Styles deserves to keep playing at the highest level and he could have the chance to now.

Declan Harte

Given Barnsley will need to sell due to their relegation to League One, this could be a very shrewd signing for Fulham.

The playmaker has been one of the Tykes’ best players in the last couple of seasons, and the 22-year old still has plenty of potential to continue improving.

He could make for an excellent addition to the Fulham side, even if he likely wouldn’t go straight into the starting lineup.

Styles has earned international recognition by getting into the Hungary side, and that feels like it could be only the beginning of a very promising career at the top level.

George Dagless

He’d be a fine signing for Fulham.

He’s a class player and one that would perhaps deserve a shot in the Premier League with the right club.

I think there’s an opportunity for him inside Fulham’s squad and I think if he went there he would continue to develop well under manager Marco Silva.