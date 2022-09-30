“Should definitely be offered a new deal” – Preston North End fan pundit gives verdict on future of “cult hero”

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Daniel Johnson signed for Preston North End back in 2015 and since joining, the attacking player has been a regular in the side scoring goals season upon season.

Last term, the 29-year-old made 41 appearances and scored seven goals in the league but his Preston contract runs out at the end of this season, which could make him a free agent in the summer.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden if he would offer the player a new contract: “I think Johnson should definitely be offered a new deal.

“He’s a really quality performer at Championship level and again he’s another one, you could probably put four or five creative players this season that probably haven’t hit the ground running compared to what they’re capable of.

“He’s obviously had a slow start, a bit in and out of the team but we all know Daniel Johnson’s quality, he’s a cult hero at Preston. Mainly he’s got that chant about how he signed for £50,000 and he’s a really good operator at Championship level and again, I don’t think we’d be able to get anyone of his quality for the wages he’s on or certainly anything like a transfer fee we paid for Daniel Johnson.

“So I think it would make a lot of sense to retain him, but then again I think a player with Johnson’s quality, he’s probably missed opportunities in his career to move on when he probably should’ve and could’ve to a higher level or earn a bit more money.

“I’d understand if there was a bit of reluctance on his part to sign a new deal so I think North End would definitely offer him one but I’m not sure if he’d be inclined to accept, especially after the frustrating six months he’s had and the fact the club hasn’t really pushed on since he signed his last deal in 2021.”

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Preston North End players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Has Emil Riis played for a German club? Yes No

The Verdict:

As Sam says, Johnson is basically part of the furniture at Deepdale now and you can imagine that Preston would be keen to offer him a new contract.

Given he is an experienced head in the club, Johnson can no doubt be an asset both on and off the pitch proved back the fact he is still playing regularly and scoring is proof of that.

However, as Sam also points out, you can imagine the player would be hoping for an improved contract or might be willing to keep his options open a bit this summer before committing his future to Preston.