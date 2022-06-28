“Should definitely be loaned out” – Steve Bruce facing West Brom transfer decision involving 20-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce is said to be considering the future of young baggies goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

As per the Express & Star, Bruce is weighing up whether or not to send the 20-year-old out on loan again this season, or whether to let him push to be WBA’s number one.

Griffiths has spent the last two campaigns out on loan, first in League Two with Cheltenham Town in 2020/21 and in League One last season at Lincoln City.

The logical next step, then, could be the Championship, and with that in mind, we asked our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on whether Griffiths should be allowed to compete for the Baggies number one role, or be sent out on loan again this summer.

Adam Jones

If David Button and Alex Palmer are battling it out for a number one spot, it’s time for Josh Griffiths to go to a high-end League One or low-end Championship side to continue developing.

An injury crisis in the goalkeeper department could provide the youngster with a chance to shine and there are no guarantees either Button or Palmer will retain their first-choice spot.

But Griffiths can’t rely on poor form or injuries to get game time, so he should personally be looking to push for another temporary exit for the 2021/22 campaign and Albion should sanction a move, even if that means Bruce has to bring in an experienced stopper on a low wage and short-term contract to replace him for now.

Arguably, he’s ready to be part of the first team but game time is more important at this stage.

Marcus Ally

With three years still remaining on his contract at The Hawthorns, Griffiths should definitely be loaned out this summer, rather than battling it out behind Alex Palmer and David Button in the pecking order.

The 20-year-old has gained valuable experience at Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town in the last two seasons and should continue cutting his cloth further down the EFL pyramid.

There is a lot of pressure on West Brom to achieve promotion this season and that can be a difficult environment for younger players, particularly in mistake-prone positions, to deal with.

Griffiths would be better off in the long term for another season of regular first team action in League One, with Palmer and Button safer bets heading into 2022/23.

Josh Cole

Unless Griffiths is able to produce some impressive performances in pre-season, West Brom ought to consider loaning him out again for the 2022/23 campaign.

Yet to make his senior bow for West Brom, the keeper may be forced to watch on from the side-lines due to the presence of Button who has played 185 games in the Championship during his career.

With Portsmouth being linked with a move for Griffiths, it could be argued that Fratton Park could be an ideal destination for a loan move as Gavin Bazunu made considerable strides in terms of his development last season under the guidance of Danny Cowley.

By featuring week-in, week-out for a League One side in the upcoming term, Griffiths will become a better player and thus boost his chances of fighting for a place in West Brom’s team upon his return to The Hawthorns.