Newly appointed Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking to raid his former club Leicester City.

According to the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones in his Transfer Confidential column, the former Leicester manager is keen on signing midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for the Scottish side.

Ndidi has been at the King Power Stadium for six and a-half years, arriving from Belgian side Genk.

The 26-year-old has been a crucial player for Leicester since joining the club, being instrumental in their FA Cup and Community Shield wins.

However, like many Leicester players, he could be one that leaves the club this summer because of their relegation, and it seems Rodgers is keen on reuniting with the player.

Should Leicester City sell Wilfred Ndidi?

Here, we have asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Celtic’s interest in Ndidi and whether the Foxes should be looking to sell.

Declan Harte

Ndidi’s stock was so high during his very best days at Leicester that he easily could have ended up at a high-level Premier League club.

But his performances have taken a nosedive in the last year or so, meaning now could be a good time for the Foxes to cash-in.

Ndidi will not want to be playing in the Championship, and Celtic can offer Champions League football next season.

While things didn’t end well for Rodgers at Leicester, perhaps reuniting with him at a different club could be the fresh change of scenery he needs to get back to his best.

Brett Worthington

I don’t think many would have expected this a few years ago.

Ndidi has been a crucial player for Leicester since joining the club, and his performances have been at a very high level.

He was consistently so good that there was talk of him being of interest to the top sides in the Premier League and abroad. However, over the past 18 months to two years, the 26-year-old’s performances have tailed off, and that has resulted in him being in and out of the team.

But with the club now in the Championship, there is no way Ndidi is going to want to stick around. So, this move could suit all parties, Ndidi joins a team in the Champions League and reunites with his former manager, while Leicester can get a reasonable fee for the midfielder and invest back into the team.

Ben Wignall

With one year left on Ndidi’s contract at the King Power Stadium, I think Leicester do need to consider cashing in.

The Nigerian had a poor year in 2022-23 and his value will have no doubt decreased considerably from what he was worth a few years back when some of the world’s top clubs were tracking him.

Ndidi himself will probably be thinking about leaving as well to preserve his international career - if he has the right mindset and if he’s in the right system then I still believe that he can play for a top six club in England.

I do think Leicester should consider selling, but I just can't see Celtic affording the transfer fee or wages that would be needed to seal a deal.