This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are one of the Premier League clubs interested in Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that the Blades face a battle to keep hold of the centre-back this summer.

Wolves are one of a host of top flight sides that are interested in the defender, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United among their competitors.

Would Anel Ahmedhodzic be a good signing for Wolves? And should Sheffield United be worried about losing him?

We asked our FLW writers...

Alfie Burns

It’s probably premature when it comes to Sheffield United worrying about losing Ahmedhodzic.

The Blades have so much going on right now that have to take priority over transfers.

Getting over the line in the race for promotion is the first one, the club’s pending takeover is the second.

Beyond that, there’s the need to plan and recruit. One of the club’s key focuses will be retaining Ahmedhodzic given his impact in a red and white shirt this season.

Wolves would be getting a good player if they signed him and you can understand the interest. However, Sheffield United can start shutting down speculation by getting the dominoes in order ready to fall in the next few weeks.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This definitely has the potential for Blades to be worried.

The report linking him with Wolves suggests the club playing Premier League football may not even be enough to convince him to stay, which will be a concern.

t sounds as though Sheffield United simply have to get promoted and then hope for the best and that they can stop him from being lured away.

Wolves are still only two points clear of the drop zone in the top flight, so a relegation for them could also save the Blades in this scenario.

Ned Holmes

Anel Ahmedhodzic looks like a Premier League player already and would be a fantastic signing for Wolves.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding in his first season for Sheffield United, both defensively and going forward, and it's no surprise that there are top flight clubs interested ahead of the summer.

There are question marks over whether he's suited to playing as part of a back four but with the likes of Craig Dawson, Max Kilman, and Nathan Collins already at the club, Wolves can afford to be patient to get him settled in their system.

As for the Blades, they should certainly be concerned as FLW sources have indicated that they could lose him even if they are promoted.

That said, with a long time left on his contract, they will be set to make a sizeable profit if they're forced to sell.