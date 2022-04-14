Should Cardiff City re-ignite their transfer interest in Harlee Dean in the summer?

Early into the January transfer window, a Birmingham Live report credited Cardiff City with an interest in Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean.

The vastly experienced defender eventually dropped down a division to join Sheffield Wednesday to help the Owls mount a promotion charge during the second half of the campaign.

After a difficult spell thus far through injury, the 30-year-old has returned for the last four games, starting the latest three.

Performing well across the last few games, Dean’s defensive abilities and experience could prove vital as the Owls chase an immediate return to the Championship.

With another year left on his contract at St Andrew’s, it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the 30-year-old, and should he play a significant part during the concluding stages of this season, then it will be no surprise if the Yorkshire club look towards a permanent deal.

Given the interest they displayed during January, Cardiff are another side who could reignite their interest when the summer comes around.

Dean certainly fits the description when looking into how they have recruited defensively over the last few years, with the experienced defender proving to be dominant when it comes to individual battles.

However, this will be Steve Morison’s first full summer in charge, meaning that it is difficult to determine if he may look to switch things up.

Already possessing a number of strong candidates for the central defensive positions, it is hard to say if Dean has what it takes to cement a starting spot at the Cardiff City Stadium as things stand.

However, both Aden Flint and Sean Morrison see their contracts in South Wales expire in the summer, and with no indication thus far that they will begin negotiations with the pair, this could leave the central defensive position as an area to improve.

This is perhaps the only avenue that would lead Morison to taking a chance on Dean.

All in all, it would be a surprise if the Bluebirds made a move for Dean in the summer, instead, a permanent move to Yorkshire seems more likely.