Millwall have been linked with Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis.

The Lions narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season and have made a strong start to the summer transfer window - signing Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet in a multi-million-pound deal.

It seems they're keen to make some more moves as, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Millwall are keen on Travis and have already submitted a low bid.

Should Blackburn Rovers sell Lewis Travis to Millwall?

But should Rovers cash in? And what is he worth?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts...

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

This could be a very good addition for Millwall.

I do question, though, what would be in it for Blackburn.

Travis is their club captain and featured 42 times for them in 2022/23.

His contract runs until 2026, too, so there is no rush to cash in on him either.

For those reasons, I think Blackburn would be wanting a relatively significant fee for him - at least £3-4 million.

As per Transfermarkt, that sort of fee would be a club record for Millwall, so it remains to be seen whether they can or would be willing to pay it.

Ned Holmes

It makes sense that Millwall would look to recruit in central midfield as beyond Billy Mitchell and George Saville, they lack real quality in the centre of the park.

Beyond that pair, I'm not convinced by Gary Rowett's options in deeper roles and so Lewis Travis could make a useful addition.

Unless the fee is really convincing, it would be a mistake for Blackburn Rovers to sell Travis this summer. They have already seen a number of influential players depart in Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack, and Daniel Ayala, so losing him as well would be a blow.

He really impressed me in 2022/23 and Blackburn will be a better side with him next season so to offload to a play-off rival seems a strange move.

With a contract that runs until 2026, Rovers are not under any pressure to move him on and it sounds as though Millwall are hoping to get a deal done cheaply.

But anything under £3 million shouldn't even be considered for the 25-year-old.

Adam Jones

Not only would this signing benefit the Lions - but it could also weaken a potential promotion rival in the process.

Following the departures of Jamie Shackleton and Callum Styles, more midfield options are required and Travis is a very capable individual at a Championship level.

He's also a clear leader and is a wise head despite the fact he's only 25, so he has all the ingredients to be a real asset for the Lions.

The fact he has so much room for improvement is a key reason why they should recruit him - but it remains to be seen whether they can agree a fee.

His contract doesn't expire until 2026, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Blackburn try and hold out for around £5 million. He's reliable enough to command a big fee.