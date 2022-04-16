Should Blackburn Rovers re-ignite their transfer interest in Barnsley’s Callum Brittain in the summer?

Blackburn Rovers look set to have plenty of decisions to make during the summer transfer window, and one of them could involve Barnsley full-back Callum Brittain.

Earlier this year, it was reported by The Daily Mail that Rovers, along with Championship rivals Swansea and Stoke, were all interested in signing Brittain during the January transfer window.

Ultimately though, no deal materialised for any of those clubs, with the right-back instead remaining at Oakwell until the end of the season at least.

But with Rovers, like any club, set to attempt to strengthen their squad when the market reopens at the end of the season, that could leave them with a decision to make over whether to re-ignite their interest in Brittain, and that is something that appears to be worth considering for the Ewood Park club.

As things stand, it looks as though Ryan Nyambe will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, meaning Rovers will likely need a new first-choice option on that side of their defence for next season.

Admittedly, the Lancashire side may already have an option to fill that role, with Deyovaisio Zeefuik currently on loan from Hertha Berlin, with the option to buy at the end of the season.

However, given Zeefuik has made just a handful of appearances for Blackburn since arriving at the club in January, having been hampered by a string of injury issues.

Consequentially, Blackburn could be reluctant to take the risk of spending too much on Zeefuik when he has yet to really prove himself in the Championship, meaning they may want to look at other options to fill that right-back role.

That is something that could of course lead them back to Brittain, who has certainly impressed while featuring 75 times in the Championship for Barnsley over the past two years.

Given he has proven he is capable of holding his own at this level, and having provided eight assists during those appearances, Brittain does also have seem to possess the attacking ability Blackburn look for from their centre backs.

It is also worth noting that with Barnsley looking likely to suffer relegation back to League One this season – the Tykes currently sit bottom of the Championship, ten points from safety with five games to play – it could be hard for them to retain the services of the right-back, who will feel he can play at a higher level than that.

Indeed, with the 24-year-old set to enter the final year of his contract at Oakwell in the summer, this could be Barnsley’s last chance to receive a fee for the right-back.

As a result, the Tykes may find themselves under some pressure to sell if an offer comes in for Brittain, meaning he could be a viable target for Blackburn from a financial perspective as well.

With all that in mind, it is hard not to feel as though a fresh move for Brittain once the summer transfer window, could be well worth considering for Blackburn.