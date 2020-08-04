‘Should be way down the list of priorities’ – West Brom lining up multi-million pound offer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly set to offer Besiktas a fee in the region of €8 million for midfielder Adem Ljajic.

The Baggies are preparing for life in the Premier League after they were promoted from the Championship last month and it appears they’re looking to bring in some reinforcements from Europe.

Domagoj Vida has been linked with the club on a number of occasions while, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, West Brom are set to make an €8 million offer for Ljajic.

The 28-year-old midfielder has impressed in both Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig in recent years, including scoring 16 goals and providing 21 assists in his two seasons with Besiktas.

But would he be a good signing for the Baggies? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I’m not convinced this is the area West Brom need to be strengthening this summer.

By all means, wrap up deals for those players you had on loan, but focus on the glaring shortcomings within your squad first.

Bilic needs a new striker and one that’s going to score 15+ goals in the Premier League, whilst I also feel he needs two new full-backs this summer.

The way teams rely on their full-backs to build attacks is massive in modern football and West Brom’s options aren’t good enough for the top-flight.

Ljajic should be way down the list of priorities.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for the Baggies.

Ljajic has been impressive with Besiktas this season, having scored seven goals and been on hand to provide seven assists for his team-mates.

West Brom certainly need strength in depth in attacking areas next season, as I’m not convinced that the likes of Matt Phillips or Hal Robson-Kanu are good enough to be playing regularly in the Premier League.

Therefore, it makes sense for Bilic to target players such as Ljajic in the summer transfer window.

If he can hit the ground running, then it’ll be a shrewd bit of business by the Baggies.

Sam Rourke

It’d be a useful addition, though shouldn’t other areas be the priority?

Ljajic has enjoyed a relatively good season for Besiktas, notching seven goals and recording seven assists in all competitions – and he’d arrive at West Brom with a wealth of experience.

However, going back to my first point, West Brom already have a number of attacking midfielders and ultimately the striker position should be the top priority for Bilic in this window.

But, in this day and age, the figure being touted for the player is pretty good considering the experience he has playing at an elite level in Europe thus he could be a viable option for Bilic.

With Diangana going back to West Ham, it may not be a bad idea to get him in, albeit he should not be top of Bilic’s transfer agenda in the coming weeks.