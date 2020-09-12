Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Should be warmly welcomed’ – Plenty of Wigan fans react to important agreement with individual

Wigan Athletic have appointed John Sheridan as their new manager, the beleaguered League One club have confirmed.

The Latics had been on the lookout for a new boss following the resignation of Paul Cook earlier this summer, as part of the exodus that has seen so many players leave the administration hit club over the past few months.

Now however, the club have found someone to take over first-team affairs at The DW Stadium for the time being at least, with Sheridan signing a short-term contract with Wigan after leaving Waterford in the Republic of Ireland.

The 55-year-old, who has previously managed in the Football League with the likes of Oldham, Carlisle and Chesterfield, will take charge of his first Wigan match on Sunday afternoon, when they make the long trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Sheridan’s appointment, plenty of Wigan fans were keen to give their opinion on this new appointment.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


