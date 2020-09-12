‘Should be warmly welcomed’ – Plenty of Wigan fans react to important agreement with individual

Wigan Athletic have appointed John Sheridan as their new manager, the beleaguered League One club have confirmed.

The Latics had been on the lookout for a new boss following the resignation of Paul Cook earlier this summer, as part of the exodus that has seen so many players leave the administration hit club over the past few months.

Now however, the club have found someone to take over first-team affairs at The DW Stadium for the time being at least, with Sheridan signing a short-term contract with Wigan after leaving Waterford in the Republic of Ireland.

The 55-year-old, who has previously managed in the Football League with the likes of Oldham, Carlisle and Chesterfield, will take charge of his first Wigan match on Sunday afternoon, when they make the long trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Sheridan’s appointment, plenty of Wigan fans were keen to give their opinion on this new appointment.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

He'll be wearing the Wigan badge, we have to support him, not his fault he's here 😓💙 #wafc #upthetics — Deb C (@deb_chap) September 11, 2020

Fair play for leaving a job to come here, got my backing — Cal (@CalWafc) September 11, 2020

Fair play to Sheridan for taking up the position. We can only see how he gets on. But in the grand scheme of things it’s a footnote to the wider issues at the club. We’d all like a result on Sunday. But securing the future of the club is the only thing that matters. #wafc — Stewart Hart (@JAGLeMans) September 11, 2020

Anybody willing to come here in the middle of whats going on.. will get my support #wafc — Lee Sollars (@SollarsLee) September 11, 2020

Good luck John. The fact we have an actual club to support is a relief in itself. Steady the ship and you’ll do for me. — Chris (@bertwigan69) September 11, 2020

With all the outgoings, anyone joining the club at this time should be warmly welcomed, and he certainly deserves to be given a chance. Immediate negativity won’t achieve anything good. Good luck John! — jam (@jamulligan78) September 11, 2020

Thanks John to quit a secure job, respect to you please listen to Leam these boys will work for him ….. We are behind you in these testing times 🇸🇱💙🙏😥👊 — Mark Sharrock (@mark_sharrock) September 11, 2020