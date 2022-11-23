“Should be under a bit of pressure” – Norwich City fan pundit addresses Dean Smith’s future as calls for change grow

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In their last four seasons, Norwich City have either been relegated or promoted, and Dean Smith is trying to continue that streak in the 2022-23 campaign.

Having taken over from Daniel Farke in November 2021, Smith was unable to keep the Canaries in the Premier League, meaning he would have to try and win an immediate promotion back to the top flight – like his German predecessor did in 2021.

Despite keeping most of their team together from last season and adding the likes of Marcelino Nunez to the squad, Norwich aren’t exactly running away with automatic promotion – instead going into the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup they were in fifth spot and six points behind second-placed Sheffield United.

Smith’s job has been called into question by some supporters, with the form going into the break not amazing by a long shot – the Norfolk side won just twice in their previous 10 games, having gone on a nine-match unbeaten streak earlier on in the campaign.

And FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes thinks that Smith deserves to be under pressure and to be fighting for his job due to the general form that the club have been showing since the start of October.

“I feel like Smith should be under a bit of pressure, but knowing my club, it will take a lot before they then change managers,” Zeke said.

“We don’t have enough money and if we had to then get rid of him, we have to pay him however much and then try to find another manager that will work, and it’s a big risk that they often don’t really take.

“The fact we’re still quite high up probably helps him out, because even though we’ve not played very well and we’re really not very good right now, I feel like that will help him.

“And I think the perfect time needed to have been now after we’ve just lost against Middlesbrough and we’ve got however many weeks for the World Cup, and there was then time to change it up and get everyone used to each other and used to a new manager.

“That hasn’t happened and I don’t think it will, but if performances and points don’t pick up after the World Cup, then I guess he could be sacked.”

The Verdict

For the squad that Smith has at his disposal, Norwich should really be in touch with the top two right now after 21 matches.

So for the Canaries to be in fifth place and a bit off the pace shows that there has been some serious underperforming, and Smith of course has to take the flak for a lot of that.

There was a big winless run in October that really hindered their promotion push and question marks have continued to be raised about Smith’s suitability for the role.

Reports from last month suggesting that the Norwich hierarchy have sounded out the potential of Russell Martin returning to the club in future as head coach speaks volumes – poor results when football returns in December and Smith could be in-line for the chop.