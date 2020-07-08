‘Should be the front-runner’ – New name enters race for Bristol City job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are on the hunt for a new manager after relieving Lee Johnson of his duties at Ashton Gate.

It has now emerged that Charlton boss Lee Bowyer is on the radar of the Robins, as per Ben Ransom of Sky Sports.

Bowyer has enjoyed an impressive few seasons at the helm of Addicks, guiding them to promotion to the Championship last season whilst keeping them above the relegation zone as it stands in the second tier.

So, would Bowyer be a good replacement for Lee Johnson at Bristol City?

The team here at FLW offer their thoughts…..

Alfie Burns

Bowyer should be on the radar of any Championship side chasing a new boss this summer. He’s been fantastic for Charlton and looks at home in the second-tier. Simply, if Charlton drop out of the division, he will be staying there.

Whether that’s at Bristol City remains to be seen, but, for me, he’s a better option than someone like Chris Hughton.

Yes, Hughton has top-flight experience and a promotion under his belt, but he’s also over 60 now and it’s an appointment with quite a short-term vision.

Bristol City need a revamp and Bowyer could be the man to oversee that; he’s young, hungry and in a settled environment with a bit of money to spend, he could make a good fist of chasing the play-offs.

A candidate that should be the front-runner.

George Dagless

Potentially.

I think the Robins would ideally like a manager that has achieved promotion from the Championship and into the Premier League but at least Bowyer has got something similar on his CV from last season with Charlton.

His stock continues to rise and if he keeps the Addicks up he will be one man in demand this summer, that is for sure.

However, how will he be able to adapt to a job where it’s all about going for the Premier League and not just surviving and being hard to beat? That will be a test for him.

I think he’d end up doing a good job, but I do think there are others better suited to the role right now.

George Harbey

I think that Bowyer could be an excellent appointment for the Robins.

He has done a fantastic job in leading them into the Championship from League One under really tough circumstances, and if he keeps them up this year, then it would be a magnificent achievement given what’s gone on off the pitch and regarding Lyle Taylor too.

His teams are often well-drilled and look really pacy going forward, and he’d definitely get the best out of the players as he proven that he is a great coach and motivator.

He’s still slightly inexperienced when it comes to management, so whether he’d be the man to take them to the next level remains to be seen, but he deserves to manage a club with a big budget and one that is ran smoothly off the pitch given the job he’s done at the Valley.