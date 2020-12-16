‘Should be starting’ – These Rotherham fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Rotherham United will be looking to make it back to back wins on Wednesday night, as they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Saturday’s 2-0 win away at Bristol City saw the Millers end a six game winless run, and give themselves some breathing space ahead of the relegation zone.

Blackburn meanwhile, are looking to end a three game winless run to keep them within touching distance of the Championship play-off places, meaning this may not be an easy task for Rotherham.

Perhaps with that in mind, Millers boss Paul Warne has named a side that is unchanged from the one that picked up all three points at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Rotherham fans were keen to voice their opinion on their side’s starting lineup for the match in Lancashire.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Glad we’ve kept the same team. If it aint broke and all that — Josh (@jls191100) December 16, 2020

ladapo should be startin man ffs. happy viktor has kept his place ! — Owen Connell (@Owen__Connell) December 16, 2020

Had to be the same team really, win and a clean sheet — 🔴⚽️🔴 (@_IrufcI_) December 16, 2020

Couldn’t not keep same team good choice — Kerry Middleton (@kammid) December 16, 2020

Ladapo is a much better player coming off the bench for me — ❤️Laura❤️ (@PeelLaura) December 16, 2020