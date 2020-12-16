Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rotherham United

‘Should be starting’ – These Rotherham fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Published

10 mins ago

on

Rotherham United will be looking to make it back to back wins on Wednesday night, as they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Saturday’s 2-0 win away at Bristol City saw the Millers end a six game winless run, and give themselves some breathing space ahead of the relegation zone.

Blackburn meanwhile, are looking to end a three game winless run to keep them within touching distance of the Championship play-off places, meaning this may not be an easy task for Rotherham.

Perhaps with that in mind, Millers boss Paul Warne has named a side that is unchanged from the one that picked up all three points at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Rotherham fans were keen to voice their opinion on their side’s starting lineup for the match in Lancashire.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Article title: 'Should be starting' – These Rotherham fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

