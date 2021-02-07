‘Should be starting’, ‘Stay patient’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans call for defender to start after MK Dons stalemate Copy

Sunderland were left frustrated on Saturday afternoon, as they were forced to settle for a point in their recent match against MK Dons.

The Black Cats took the lead on the day through Charlie Wyke, who scored his 17th goal of the season after just five minutes on the day.

But the hosts wasted no time in working themselves back into the game, as Joe Mason equalised just four minutes later for the MK Dons.

Cameron Jerome then put MK Dons in front on the day after 19 minutes, which is the way it remained until the 56th minute, when Luke O’Nien equalised for Lee Johnson’s side.

Sunderland were unable to find the winner though, and now sit seventh in the League One table with 21 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson took to Twitter following the stalemate, and labelled the result as ‘a tough one to take’, before switching his focus to their next match against Shrewsbury Town in midweek.

Tough one to take today but the focus is now on Tuesday game 🙌🏾⚽️❤️ Haway the lads🔴⚪️ — Dion Sanderson (@SandowRs) February 6, 2021

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to social media to react to Sanderson’s performance on the day, with the majority being impressed with the Wolves loanee, despite him being on the pitch for just six minutes as a late substitute.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

On the plus side, you have shown that you improve the team even when you play out of position at LB. Good luck keeping the jersey on Tuesday. You deserve to 👍 — Ian Harrison (@Hag_SAFC) February 6, 2021

Ok so McFadzean is out and so is Hume. Vokins had a pretty poor debut and was caught out to much. If he doesn’t start you tuesday then i have questions. — Sam (@samthubron3) February 6, 2021

Deserved to win on the second half performance… well played again mate… — Anthony Fletcher 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Anthony01416438) February 6, 2021

Well played Dion hope you will start on Tuesday — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) February 6, 2021

You need to be in the starting 11 mate, stay patient it will come ⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 — david donbavand (@hmsdave80) February 6, 2021

How you are not starting is a mystery to me. — General Mayhem (@Tony_young78) February 6, 2021

Should be starting over power! Especially at RB in you’re natural position — Michael Cowie (@MikeyCowie1999) February 6, 2021

How power gets a game ahead of you is beyond me. — liam mcmanus (@liammcm54994114) February 6, 2021

Good cameo today, hope you start Tuesday and kick on. — Peter Hewett (@WestSussexSAFC) February 6, 2021

Well played Dion as usual, you should be starting 🔴⚪️ — Jack Gilmore (@15jgilmore) February 6, 2021

You should start every game. — Goose UK (@GooseUK360) February 6, 2021

Should be starting every game Dion. Quality player 👌 — Mark Savage (@mksavage73) February 6, 2021