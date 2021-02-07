Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Should be starting’, ‘Stay patient’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans call for defender to start after MK Dons stalemate Copy

Sunderland were left frustrated on Saturday afternoon, as they were forced to settle for a point in their recent match against MK Dons. 

The Black Cats took the lead on the day through Charlie Wyke, who scored his 17th goal of the season after just five minutes on the day.

But the hosts wasted no time in working themselves back into the game, as Joe Mason equalised just four minutes later for the MK Dons.

Cameron Jerome then put MK Dons in front on the day after 19 minutes, which is the way it remained until the 56th minute, when Luke O’Nien equalised for Lee Johnson’s side.

Sunderland were unable to find the winner though, and now sit seventh in the League One table with 21 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson took to Twitter following the stalemate, and labelled the result as ‘a tough one to take’, before switching his focus to their next match against Shrewsbury Town in midweek.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to social media to react to Sanderson’s performance on the day, with the majority being impressed with the Wolves loanee, despite him being on the pitch for just six minutes as a late substitute.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


