Sky Bet Championship

‘Should be starting’, ‘Made a difference’ – These Stoke City fans react to impact of 26-y/o in Birmingham draw

Published

7 mins ago

on

Stoke City picked up a point at home to Birmingham City this afternoon thanks to a late equaliser from Nick Powell.

Michael O’Neill’s men have endured a mixed start to the campaign, with the side unconvincing in the league yet they have reached the League Cup quarter-final having knocked out both Wolves and Aston Villa.

However, they couldn’t build on the win at Villa Park after a frustrating afternoon against Blues.

The visitors were happy to sit deep, meaning Stoke dominated possession but they struggled to create chances and fell behind to a Harlee Dean goal.

Powell made a difference when he came on though, providing the side with more of a cutting edge and he grabbed the all-important equaliser in the 86th minute.

As you would expect, the Stoke fans were delighted with the attacking midfielder and they took to Twitter to praise the impact he made. Here we look at some of the reaction…


