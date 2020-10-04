‘Should be starting’, ‘Made a difference’ – These Stoke City fans react to impact of 26-y/o in Birmingham draw

Stoke City picked up a point at home to Birmingham City this afternoon thanks to a late equaliser from Nick Powell.

Michael O’Neill’s men have endured a mixed start to the campaign, with the side unconvincing in the league yet they have reached the League Cup quarter-final having knocked out both Wolves and Aston Villa.

However, they couldn’t build on the win at Villa Park after a frustrating afternoon against Blues.

The visitors were happy to sit deep, meaning Stoke dominated possession but they struggled to create chances and fell behind to a Harlee Dean goal.

Powell made a difference when he came on though, providing the side with more of a cutting edge and he grabbed the all-important equaliser in the 86th minute.

As you would expect, the Stoke fans were delighted with the attacking midfielder and they took to Twitter to praise the impact he made. Here we look at some of the reaction…

Disappointing performance overall, too negative at time and lacked creativity in the final 3rd, Campbell and Powell made a difference when they came on and helped us to rescue a point, still though need to improve our end product #scfc 🔴⚪ — James Travis (@jtravis007) October 4, 2020

For me Mclean,Powell &Campbell have to start every home game,Souttar MOM by a Mile #SCFC — Tom Crinson (@Just_TomC) October 4, 2020

Impact sub and a half — George (@StokeGeorge) October 4, 2020

The 2 subs making all the difference, surely got to start next game… — Andrew Owen (@owena1971) October 4, 2020

He should be starting every game! — Harry 🔴⚪️ (@hazza_l8) October 4, 2020

We should've started Nick Powell. A lot of our fans were angered by him missing out with the international break coming up to rest. Our best creative player, as spoken about by @benarowley on @secondtierpod last week. — Stoke Gaffr (@StokeGaffr) October 4, 2020

I’m in love with Nick Powell https://t.co/Nk06VhlneG — Beck Garner (@beckgarner) October 4, 2020