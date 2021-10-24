‘Should be starting every game’ – Plenty of West Brom fans praise player who has ‘great potential’ after Bristol City win

West Brom enjoyed a return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Bristol City 3-0 at The Hawthorns.

Following their midweek defeat at Swansea, the Baggies provided a perfect response against the Robins.

Goals from Jordan Hugill, Kyle Bartley and Karlan Grant secured a welcome three points for West Brom, a win that moves them second in the Championship table ahead of Fulham’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

One player who certainly impressed for Valerien Ismael’s side was Jayson Molumby, with the on loan Brighton midfielder producing an excellent performance in the centre of the park alongside Robert Snodgrass.

That dominant showing from the Irishman did now go unnoticed, with plenty of West Brom fans keen to pay tribute to Molumby as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Baggies supporters had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest performance.

Jayson Molumby looks a quality player, got great potential, and was also very impressed with Snodgrass today #wba — DaZ_GuEsT🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@DarrenGuest7) October 23, 2021

Thoroughly enjoyable afternoon. Molumby was class. #wba — David Weighell (@DWeighell) October 23, 2021

Shock we played much better ball on the ground and played nice triangles👌🏻Jayson Molumby outstanding made that cm his own spot for me now👍 #wba — Jon (@jhassall9) October 23, 2021

Snodgrass and Molumby diffrent class today! #wba — Ant Motty (@antmottywba) October 23, 2021

39’ | Jayson Molumby is class.#WBA — Louis Bent (@louisbent_) October 23, 2021

Molumby should be starting every game #wba — Ade M (@addamaccada) October 23, 2021

Molumby is so much better than Livermore btw #WBA — Jamie Theo (@JamieTheo2) October 23, 2021