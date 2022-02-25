“Should be showing more ambition” – Johnnie Jackson’s future at Charlton Athletic: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Johnnie Jackson has steered Charlton Athletic well clear of relegation in League One, since taking over with the club four points adrift in late October.

The Addicks have recently suffered four defeats on the bounce and have fallen away from any distant play-off hopes.

It has been a very frustrating season for all involved at Charlton, facing a third consecutive season in League One without achieving a top six finish and an improvement will be demanded in 2022/23.

Jackson’s inexperience in the dugout has shown at times as he has been religiously wedded to a 3-5-2 formation for better or worse in every match since taking charge.

With his performance-based contract potentially ending at the end of the season, owner Thomas Sandgaard has a decision to make on Jackson’s future.

Billy Mulley

Form has gone downhill, and yes, things are not working out at the moment, but Charlton need to stick with Johnnie Jackson.

He is in his infancy as a manager, with his immediate form after taking charge perhaps driving the standards through the roof at The Valley.

Ultimately, the Addicks displayed promotion-chasing form straight after his appointment, with the mood and performances transforming.

They may have lost their last four games, but these matches have come against four of the best teams in the division at the moment, so I am not reading too much into their recent record.

Jackson needs the summer to try and shape the squad to the best of his ability, with this season about assessing his options and trying to do the best job possible with someone else’s tools.

Josh Cole

Although it is fair to say that Charlton have struggled for consistency in League One since appointing Johnnie Jackson as their new boss, parting ways with him in the summer may prove to be a poor decision.

In order to eventually secure a return to the Championship in the future, the Addicks need to stick with a manager for a considerable period of time instead of making hasty moves when things are not going their way.

By providing Jackson with the opportunity to assemble his own squad in the upcoming transfer window, Charlton may be able to push forward as a club under his guidance next season.

Jackson will be hoping to convince Charlton’s hierarchy to keep their faith in him by guiding the club to some impressive results between now and the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Declan Harte

Jackson clearly knows the club quite well given he has been at the club for such a long time.

But his managerial credentials are limited and he has not set the world alight during his stint in charge of the Addicks.

Perhaps the club would be more suited to having an experienced coach leading the team going into next season.

Jackson deserves credit for steering the ship since taking over and keeping the team afloat in the League One mid-table.

However he might be better suited working under a manager again having done so with Lee Bowyer, as the club should be showing more ambition and trying to fight for the play-off places.