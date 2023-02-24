“Should be seeking more” – Viktor Gyokeres valuation claim made as Leeds United eye Coventry star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City will be hoping to stay in the race for a top-six finish in the coming weeks by securing some positive results in their upcoming fixtures.

In order to have the best chance of extending their season past the regular 46 game mark in Championship, the Sky Blues will need Viktor Gyokeres to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency.

A stand-out performer at this level during the current campaign, Gyokeres scored his 14th league goal of the term in last weekend’s victory over Rotherham United.

Due to the forward’s escapades in a Coventry shirt, he has recently emerged as a target for Leeds United.

According to TEAMtalk, the Whites are plotting a move for Gyokeres this summer.

Leeds are understood to be willing to sign the Sweden international regardless of what division they find themselves in later this year.

As per a report from Football Insider, Coventry are expected to demand £10m to £12m for Gyokeres.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether this is a suitable valuation by the Sky Blues.

Check out their thoughts below…

Marcus Ally

That is a valuation that will see Gyokeres snapped up promptly after the season finishes if Coventry do not finish in the top six and win promotion.

It is understandable given the Swede enters the final year of his contract next season and the Sky Blues could increase it if Gyokeres has a particularly strong end to the campaign.

An eight-figure fee will see Coventry charged a premium in the summer transfer window as they look to reinvest the funds brought in through Gyokeres’ sale.

Therefore, it could be smart to act early in the summer with their incoming business, before clubs learn the kind of fee they are set to recoup.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think Gyokeres is worth more to be honest.

But, and it’s a pretty big but, his contract only has a year left on it come the summer.

That will negatively affect his value in the market drastically and as such, it probably is about the right fee to be demanding for him this summer.

That doesn’t mean the Sky Blues shouldn’t try to get a little bit more, but that they should be realistic with their expectations.

In any case, the club certainly shouldn’t entertain a sale under £10 million this summer, final year of his contract or not.

Josh Cole

While Coventry will not want a transfer saga to drag on in the summer, it is vitally important that they do not undervalue Gyokeres.

Therefore, when you consider just how impressive the forward has been since sealing a permanent switch to the club in 2021, they should be seeking more than £12m for him this summer.

Although the forward’s overall value will be impacted by his contract status, he is a vital asset to the Sky Blues and thus there is no reason why they should be looking to secure a fee in excess of £15m.

Gyokeres certainly possesses the talent required to play at the highest level and may now be ready to feature week-in, week-out in the top-flight after comfortably reaching double figures for goals again this season.