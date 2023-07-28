Highlights Smallbone has attracted interest from several clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, and Bournemouth, as well as Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, and Hull City.

Southampton manager Russell Martin is a fan of Smallbone and has previously tried to sign him during his time at Swansea City.

Southampton may consider selling Smallbone this summer as his contract is set to expire, but they should try to keep hold of him and offer him a new contract.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Bournemouth are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone, according to the Daily Mail.

Smallbone has no shortage of suitors this summer, with the Premier League trio facing competition for his signature from Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Hull City.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Stoke City, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for the Potters.

New Saints manager Russell Martin is a fan of Smallbone and tried to sign him during his time in charge at Swansea City, while Smallbone admitted he is excited to be back at St Mary's.

However, Smallbone has just one year remaining on his contract and Southampton could decide to cash in on him this summer, with the club said to be "braced for offers" for the Republic of Ireland international.

Should Southampton sell Will Smallbone this summer?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether the Saints should sell Smallbone this summer or keep hold of him.

James Reeves

It is a tough decision facing Southampton on Smallbone's future.

He proved his ability in the Championship last season during his temporary spell with the Potters, and he would no doubt be an asset at the heart of midfield for the Saints.

Martin is an admirer of Smallbone and if he feels he is well-suited to his possession-based style of play, it is important that the club retain him and with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia expected to depart, Smallbone could become a key part of the side.

However, it could depend on how much Smallbone's suitors are prepared to offer and as he enters the last year of his contract, Southampton could be tempted to cash in on him if they receive a sizeable bid.

It would be understandable if the Saints decided to sell Smallbone if his asking price was met, but they should keep hold of him and attempt to tie him down to a new contract.

Alfie Burns

Money will talk from Southampton's point of view, but with other, more high-profile, sales likely to bring in bigger amounts of cash, so there shouldn't be too much selling pressure.

The pressure will likely only come if Smallbone wants to pursue a Premier League move.

If he's happy sticking around with Southampton, they should retain him.

He's had a good stint at Stoke, registering eight goal involvements for a side that were mid-table at best last season. In a possession-heavy Southampton side, surrounded by better players, Smallbone could really thrive when it comes to creating from central areas.

With a more clinical striker surely leading the line, too, you'd expect him to better his five assists if he does, indeed, stay on at St Mary's.

If the player is happy to stick around and buy into Martin's new era, he should be retained as a useful tool in the Championship.