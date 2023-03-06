“Should be regarded as a Sunderland legend” – EFL pundit issues Black Cats claim on Alex Neil’s move to Stoke City

Pundit Adrian Clarke understands why Stoke City boss Alex Neil made the decision to leave Sunderland to link up with the Potters but can also sympathise with the Black Cats’ supporters, giving his view on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

Having guided the Wearside outfit back to the Championship, Neil looked set to remain at the Stadium of Light for the long term and was an incredibly popular figure there at that point.

That all changed during the latter stages of August though, with the ex-Norwich City manager deciding to make a move to Stoke after the Staffordshire side made an approach for him following the sacking of Michael O’Neill.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to turn things around completely at the bet365 Stadium with the Potters spending much of the season at the bottom end of the division, whilst the Black Cats have been competing for the play-offs.

Many Black Cats supporters believe he made a sideways move to link up with his current club and their argument has only been strengthened by how the two sides have got on this term, with the recently-promoted side actually doing better than their league rivals.

It came as no surprise when he received a frosty reception on his return to the Stadium of Light on Saturday – but EFL pundit Clarke can sympathise with his decision to leave Wearside.

He said (5:29): “He should be regarded as a Sunderland legend really, the way that he got them out of League One where they had been trapped for year upon year upon year.

“But it’s the nature of the exit, isn’t it? It’s the fact that he basically ditched them mid-season or early season because he had a better contract offer. Now, from his end, I understand it because he was probably looking for a bit more security, a longer deal, a decent rise and Sunderland were very reluctant [to offer him that].

“Stoke were more than happy to weigh him in and give him that confidence, so I kind of understand it even though it was a betrayal of sorts. But then again, if I was a Sunderland fan, I’d have booed the living daylights out of him as well, no doubt about that.”

The Verdict:

You can see both sides of the argument and Clarke has also put himself in the shoes of both the manager and Sunderland’s fanbase.

From Neil’s point of view, he would have been keen to have that financial security because managers don’t last forever and many don’t even make it to their one-year anniversary at their club, so having a big contract and a sizeable compensation package if sacked is important.

Even though he has a good reputation, he isn’t guaranteed to get another job offer if he’s dismissed from his current role, so he needs to try and earn as much as he can to ensure he can live comfortably for the rest of his life.

However, the Black Cats’ supporters would argue that he should have stayed loyal to the cause and not left them so early in the season – because that could have derailed their campaign.

Despite their recent form, the Wearside outfit have done well under Tony Mowbray but if that appointment hadn’t worked out, they could be down at the bottom end of the table right now.

And that’s something their fans won’t forget when it comes to the current Stoke boss and his departure.