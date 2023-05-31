This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady this summer, according to Simon Jones’ MailOnline newsletter.

The Blades are currently preparing for life back in the Premier League after earning automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

Sheffield United interest in Conor Coady

The club are currently under a cloud in regards to the uncertainty of their ownership, but it seems the Yorkshire outfit are looking at possible transfer targets.

Coady has just finished a loan spell at Everton and, while the club have the possibility of making it into a permanent deal, it seems that is not a forgone conclusion and has meant Sheffield United are watching developments of any deal.

Would Conor Coady be a good signing for Sheffield United?

As this news emerges, we asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this deal involving Sheffield United and Conor Coady.

Brett Worthington

This could be a real coup of a signing.

Coady is a player who has previous experience at Bramall Lane, and this could be a key factor in any deal potentially happening this summer.

So, with interest reigniting, this could be a very smart move from Sheffield United. There is no doubt that Coady still has a lot to offer at the top level, as he has shown this season and has also recently been part of the England set-up.

A deal like this will depend on the funds available at the club, but if the Blades can manage to get this deal done, then they will be adding a player full of know-how and experience at this level.

It is unclear if it’s a permanent move or a temporary one, but considering Wolves parted ways with Coady on a temporary basis this season, they may be willing to do it again this summer.

Declan Harte

Coady fell down the pecking order at Everton under Sean Dyche, so there may be an opening to jump ahead of Everton in the queue to sign the defender from Wolves.

Coady had a poor season with the Toffees, but he was not alone in that at Goodison Park so maybe in a better suited environment he can rediscover his form a bit.

Sheffield United would be a better fit for the centre back, as he operates more comfortably in a back three, which the Blades deploy.

His experience could also be invaluable to Heckingbottom, and his relatively low cost should make him affordable for the Blades under their restricted transfer budget.

That makes this a potentially smart signing for Sheffield United.

Alfie Burns

There are definite perks to Sheffield United targeting a deal for Coady this summer. The 30-year-old is experienced and has previously thrived in a 3-5-2/3-4-3 system with Wolves, which Sheffield United obviously operate with.

The main issue with the deal is that Coady's role in a system like that is at the heart of a back-three, which is where John Egan plays. He's been excellent for the Blades in that role for a long time now and, whilst he can shift right, that's into the channel Anel Ahmedhodzic plays - he's another that's been superb.

Whilst depth is no bad thing and Coady would be great in-and-around the Sheffield United camp, he's not exactly going to be a cheap option to cover Egan or Ahmedhodzic and, given the Blades' off-field situation, that money might be better spent elsewhere.

There should be other priorities.