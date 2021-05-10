‘Should be open to doing business’ – QPR face transfer dilemma as interest mounts in 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair is attracting major transfer interest from English clubs and European outfits, per The Athletic.

The 23-year-old has flourished following the sale of Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace last summer, taking a more prominent role in the R’s line-up and has scored eight goals this season in the Championship.

Chair penned a new four-and-a-half year deal in January but the Hoops could still be prepared to cash in this summer if the offer is right, with promoted Watford eyeing up a move for the Belgian.

Clubs in his native country are also interested, those being Anderlecht and Club Brugge along with Serie A sides Bologna and Genoa – but should QPR hold on to the attacking midfielder or should they cash in for the right price?

We asked the FLW team for their opinions on the matter…

Alfie Burns

Look, it all depends on what you view as the right price for QPR to sell this summer. If silly money goes down, Chair will be off, it’s quite simple.

However, QPR have enjoyed a strong second-half to the season under Mark Warburton and need to be looking to build.

Is Chair essential to that project? I think he probably is.

QPR have to keep that in mind, then, and consider keeping him on board this summer despite the growing interest.

If you really pushed me, I don’t actually think that someone will offer QPR silly money to sign Chair after the season he’s just had, which strengthens the club’s position when it comes to retaining him.

I think most QPR fans would be happy with that eventuality.

Phil Spencer

Queens Park Rangers should look to try and keep the player, but at the end of the day everybody has their price.

Ilias Chair is a real talent and it’ll be very difficult to put him off the prospect of challenging himself in the Premier League with Watford.

QPR perhaps don’t need to sell players as urgently as they have in recent years, but if Watford offer upwards of £10million I think they’d certainly be foolish not to consider a move.

Providing that they can reinvest that money in order to sign a replacement, I think that QPR should be open to doing business, but only on their terms.

Jacob Potter

They’ll surely be looking to keep hold of him.

Chair has really impressed me whilst with QPR, and I think he’ll be a key player for the Hoops in next year’s campaign.

I’m not surprised that Watford are interested in landing his signature though, as he strikes me as the sort of player that could do well in the Premier League in the near future.

But QPR showed real promise in the second-half of this year’s league campaign in the Championship, and you would imagine that Mark Warburton will be doing all he can to keep him at the club.

QPR have already lost Bright Osayi-Samuel, who was a key player for them. So they won’t want to be losing another one of their key men, especially if they’re to be taken as play-off contenders next season.