“Should be music to Michael O’Neill’s ears” – Stoke City targeting Oxford United transfer raid: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have been the latest side linked with a move for Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan.

The Potters will face competition from Championship rivals such as QPR and Sheffield United to earn the midfielder’s signature.

Here we ask our FLW writers whether this would be a good addition to the Stoke squad for next season…

Toby Wilding

This could be a rather good signing for Stoke City you feel.

With the likes of Nick Powell, Jordan Thompson and Mario Vrancic all out of contract in the summer, when Romaine Sawyers’ loan from West Brom is set to expire, the Potters may need some considerable midfield reinforcement this summer.

That is something that Brannagan could certainly provide them with, and having delivered in terms of both goals and assists this season, you feel he could offer a similar sort of attacking threat from the centre of the park, as those who could be on their way out of the club.

With a number of other Championship clubs also interested in the midfielder, it could come back to haunt Stoke if they do not get this done, meaning this may be a deal worth pursuing for the Potters.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Cameron Brannagan would be a good signing for Stoke this summer if they can get him at a good price.

He’s been fantastic in League One this season and his 14 goals from midfield have certainly caught the eye.

Quiz: Which club did Stoke City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Carl Muggleton? Celtic Hearts Hibs Rangers

With Nick Powell having suffered with injury for most of this campaign and doubts over his future with his contract expiring at Stoke City this summer, Brannagan perhaps could be the ideal player to come in and replace those goals from midfield that Powell brings.

With one year left on his contract at Oxford they will surely have to cash in on him this summer – there’s no reason Stoke can’t be the club to secure his signature.

Declan Harte

Brannagan would be a great addition to the Potters side and he is definitely ready to make the step up to the Championship.

The 25-year old has an impressive 14-goal tally from midfield for Oxford, which should be music to Michael O’Neill’s ears.

Stoke have really struggled with converting their chances this season, which is a problem the team will need to solve to challenge for promotion.

Adding an extra versatility in their attack through midfield would be a massive boost for O’Neill’s possession-heavy style of play.

If Stoke can pull off this move ahead of their league rivals then it could be a major coup for the side.