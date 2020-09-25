‘Should be music to Grabban’s ears’ – Nottingham Forest in potential Aston Villa transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are being linked with a potential transfer move for Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi, as per Greek journalist Gerasimos Manolidis.

The 25-year-old made 34 appearances in the Premier League last season for Villa, scoring four goals and providing four assists as Dean Smith’s side avoided an immediate relegation to the second tier.

The Dutchman is of course no stranger to the EFL, having played a key role in helping the Villans achieve promotion in 2018/19 from the Championship.

So, what do you make of this transfer link from a Nottingham Forest perspective? Would he be a good addition?

The team here at FLW have their say….

Ned Holmes

This would be a real coup for the Reds.

El Ghazi was phenomenal against Bristol City at Ashton Gate last night and would be an excellent addition to most if not all of the squads in the Championship.

Do they need him? Given the size of their squad and the quality they have, the honest answer is no but he’s a player that improves their first team, so it would be a good signing.

Four goals and four assists in the Premier League last year is a decent record for a winger in a relegation-scrapping side, which suggests if he drops down in the Championship he could wreak some havoc.

For me, this could be one of the signings of the summer.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club? Kilmarnock Rangers Middlesbrough Sunderland

Jacob Potter

This would be a fantastic signing by the Reds.

El Ghazi has already shown in the past that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship, having played his part in their promotion-winning season not so long ago.

Forest could certainly benefit from having additional depth in wide areas as well, and he’d be more than capable of challenging Joe Lolley and Sammy Ameobi for their starting position.

It seems unlikely that El Ghazi will feature much for Aston Villa this season, so a move to the City Ground could be ideal for him before the summer transfer window slams shut.

If he does move to Forest and can get back to the best of his ability, then he’s the type of player that could single-handedly take them up the Championship table.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a stellar signing for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Despite the plethora of additions that the Reds have made this summer, I still feel the club could do with a few more options out-wide, especially with Albert Adomah’s future at the City Ground appearing bleak.

El-Ghazi would offer a real threat down the flanks and it’d be a coup to get a player whom was an ever-present figure for the Villans last season in the Premier League.

He’d offer pace, guile, strong dribbling ability and he’s not afraid to whip in a cross which should be music to Grabban’s ears.