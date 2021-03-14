Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Should be looking in the mirror’ – Plenty of Derby fans react to Wayne Rooney’s claim about Rams individual

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has insisted that he wants to see more from midfielder Louie Sibley, following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Sibley has started just six Championship games this season, and came off the bench with less than 20 minutes remaining in this weekend’s defeat at Pride Park.

The midfielder was able to hit the bar in that time, but it still seems as though Rooney believes the 19-year-old is capable of making a greater contribution in games.

Speaking after the game about Sibley, the Derby boss was reported by The Athletic’s Ryan Conway to have claimed that the teenager needs to show more in games to convince him that he is worthy of a place in the starting lineup.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Derby fans were keen to give their thoughts on those comments as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many seemingly far from impressed with Rooney’s claims.

