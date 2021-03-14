‘Should be looking in the mirror’ – Plenty of Derby fans react to Wayne Rooney’s claim about Rams individual

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has insisted that he wants to see more from midfielder Louie Sibley, following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Sibley has started just six Championship games this season, and came off the bench with less than 20 minutes remaining in this weekend’s defeat at Pride Park.

The midfielder was able to hit the bar in that time, but it still seems as though Rooney believes the 19-year-old is capable of making a greater contribution in games.

Speaking after the game about Sibley, the Derby boss was reported by The Athletic’s Ryan Conway to have claimed that the teenager needs to show more in games to convince him that he is worthy of a place in the starting lineup.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Derby fans were keen to give their thoughts on those comments as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many seemingly far from impressed with Rooney’s claims.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rams supporters had to say.

Try playing him in the 10 role where he is naturally gifted at and broke through into the first team in and you might find we have a player with creativity in the side. Plus goals — Will Andrews (@willandrews0) March 13, 2021

Unfair, you could say that of most of the players — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) March 13, 2021

He’s right but that goes for the whole squad!! Not one player gave 100% today! — Sam Sandars (@samsandars) March 13, 2021

Wayne has to do more to get the best out of this team. It’s his tactics and his team selection. — James Parratt 🐑⚽️ (@james_parratt) March 13, 2021

Has done nothing all season. Should be back in the U23s and one of the other youngsters given a chance. — Peter Lee (@peterlee7395) March 13, 2021

Put him in his actually position rather then shoving him on the wing. — Lewis Everett (@lewis_everett11) March 13, 2021

He says that when he’s never played him in his natural position, laughable really — jack bradley (@jackobradley8) March 13, 2021

“I know he can score and create goals but that’s not enough” 🤣 — Callum (@OrlDCFC24) March 13, 2021

With full context, what he said is a lot fairer then it seems. Still would like to see him played more through the middle and think there’s a lot of others to question before him though — Will Andrews (@willandrews0) March 13, 2021

Says nothing about Waghorn or jozwiak who have both been out of form but give criticism to a player who’s been a bench player for the majority of the season. — Lewis Everett (@lewis_everett11) March 13, 2021

Maybe Rooney should be looking in the mirror at his shocking tactical and personnel decisions before he starts having a go at young players in public — sam mace (@thoughtgenerate) March 13, 2021