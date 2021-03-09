‘Should be kept’ – Sheffield Wednesday face summer decision on 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Darren Moore will have a number of decisions to make on the future of some of his Sheffield Wednesday players this summer, regardless of which division the Owls play in next season.

Wednesday are struggling towards the foot of the Championship and sit seven points adrift of safety after losing six games on the spin.

If they are relegated to League One, then a number of high-earning players’ futures are likely to be up in the air.

Kadeem Harris is one of those who is set to be out of contract at the end of this season, with the 27-year-old registering three assists in 30 league appearances this term.

It remains to be seen whether the winger extends his stay at Hillsborough, though, and here we discuss whether they should or not…

Toby Wilding

I think they should be looking to extend it if they can.

Things haven’t quite worked out for Harris so far this season, but he is far from the only one that that applies to in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt, and he has previously shown that he does have the ability to make an impact for the Owls in the Championship.

As a result, if Sheffield are to drop into League One next season, Harris could certainly be an asset for them at level as they look for a swift return to the Championship, where if they are still playing next season, they may need to keep him as a squad option, if they find it hard to attract new signings to the club, as may be the case in their situation.

However, it could well be argued that that will all depend on just what division Sheffield Wednesday are in next season, which will influence the finances that are available to them, and just what they can offer Harris, meaning I wouldn’t be surprised if it was some time until we saw a resolution here.

Phil Spencer

I certainly think that Kadeem Harris should be kept at Sheffield Wednesday.

Things haven’t gone to plan at all for the club this term and so this summer is likely to bring wholesale changes to the squad.

That said, they will want to keep hold of their core players.

The 27-year-old is a big asset for the team and whatever league they find themselves in there’s little doubt that he will be a central figure for the club.

Jordan Rushworth

Like with most things at Sheffield Wednesday this summer, Harris’ future will be resting on whether they can somehow get themselves out of danger and stay in the Championship. If they get relegated it would be difficult for them to keep hold of him on his current terms.

Harris has been a decent performer at Sheffield Wednesday since joining from Cardiff City and he was involved in seven league goals last term. However, he has had less of an attacking influence this time around and managed just three assists so far. There will be question marks over whether that output would justify the offer of a new deal.

The 27-year-old would you feel be a very useful option to have in the squad in League One, in particular, were the Owls to be playing at that level. So, if they could get him to sign on reduced terms then it would be worth considering.

Darren Moore will have his input on things and it will be up to Harris to prove to him that he is worth a new contract. Personally, I would say though that it would be the right time for him to move on in the summer.