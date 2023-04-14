This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Premier League side West Ham United hold the strongest interest in appointing Michael Carrick as manager this summer, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough are currently sat in fourth place in the Championship, and with the automatic places looking too far away now, it seems Boro are likely to go into the play-offs.

Therefore, Carrick’s focus will be on making sure Boro finish as strong as possible, with the final target obviously promotion to the Premier League.

The report adds that as well as West Ham holding interest, fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Leicester City, both of whom have appointed short-term managers, are also keen on Carrick this summer.

Should Michael Carrick stay at Middlesbrough next season?

With this news emerging, three FLW writers discussed this possible appointment and whether Carrick should stay at Middlesbrough next season…

Brett Worthington

It comes as no surprise that teams are starting to take note of what Carrick has done during his time at the Riverside Stadium.

The Manchester United legend has done a terrific job, turning Boro from a relegation side into contention for the automatic places. He has managed to squeeze the most out of the players at his disposal and turned the careers around of players that look destined to leave Middlesbrough.

There is no doubt he is a Premier League manager in waiting, but this potential move could just be a little too soon yet. You have to remember this is Carrick’s first managerial job, and with him not having a full season under his belt yet, it could be argued this move might be best left.

It is clear Carrick is building something very exciting with Boro, and it is still unclear what league they will be playing in next season. But even if Middlesbrough are still in the Championship next season, Carrick might be better off waiting and sticking it out with Boro for at least another campaign.

James Reeves

At this point, it is quite difficult to say how attractive a proposition the West Ham job would be for Carrick.

If the Hammers secure Premier League survival and qualify for the Europa League next season, then a move to the London Stadium would become much more tempting.

Of course, much also depends on whether Boro are promoted this season as there is a realistic possibility the clubs could be swapping places.

There will be an emotional connection between Carrick and West Ham given his links with the club as a player, so that could be a potentially decisive factor.

It is likely there will be significant investment at the Hammers next season as the club look to rebuild, so Carrick would be able to spend in the market, but it will not be an easy job to turn around the form of a squad that has hugely underperformed this campaign.

Carrick should be incredibly careful about leaving Middlesbrough with the club on an upward trajectory, and it would be sensible for him to remain at the Riverside Stadium for at least another year as he continues to develop as a manager.

Alfie Burns

Being totally honest, it doesn't feel like the right fit for Carrick or West Ham right now, despite the obvious connection he has with the club and the outstanding job he's done at Boro.

If West Ham and David Moyes are heading towards a natural end this summer, it's important for the club to target a strong-minded manager or head coach to deal with that transition. Whilst it's unfair to suggest Carrick doesn't have those credentials, it just feels a more experienced, higher-profile individual might be needed.

Does Carrick really want to walk into that job either? Whatever anyone thinks of Moyes right now, he's been hugely successful at West Ham and could be walking out of the club with a trophy in the summer. He's a hard act to follow and, if his replacement has a tough start, he's going to be under instant pressure.

Carrick has credit in the bank at Boro and should be looking to build his reputation at the Riverside Stadium, whatever happens during the Championship's run-in this season. The grass isn't always greener.