‘Should be hard to beat’, ‘Poor Chuba’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as line-up announced for Fulham clash

After seeing most of their other Championship rivals play already this weekend, Middlesbrough kick off their campaign with one of the toughest matches they could have imagined.

It does not get much harder than Fulham away – especially when the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Cavaleiro, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and others remain at the Cottagers – but Neil Warnock always has a plan.

This could be Warnock’s final season as a manager in football and he goes into it with what looks to be a strong-enough squad at the Riverside, but there’s still plenty of more business to be done, especially when it comes to a striker and a left-back.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Middlesbrough’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 What was the score when Middlesbrough faced Reading on the opening day of the 2006/07 season? 3-2 W 3-2 L 2-1 W 2-1 L

Warnock has made some shrewd moves in the transfer market but has also splashed out on Argentinian midfielder Martin Payero, who Boro fans are looking forward to seeing strut his stuff.

They may have to wait until the second half to see that as the 22-year-old has been named on the bench after receiving his international clearance, with a midfield three of Sam Morsy, Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks preferred.

Warnock has gone with a 5-3-2 formation and he will be looking to stifle the creative threat that Fulham pose – here is how the fans have reacted to the starting 11 with Chuba Akpom being a notable omission from the 18-man squad.

There’s ya winning team https://t.co/e7qZpBIzjG — lucas connor (@Lucdoggy) August 8, 2021

Payero on the bench, come on Boro! https://t.co/t3k4zLIz8y — Jonny Strathern (@strathster) August 8, 2021

Gonna struggle to create but let’s just see how we get on!! UTB https://t.co/Ipyy55bqMI — Kieran 🔴⚪️🔴 (@KJA_mfc) August 8, 2021

Solid that. Poor Chuba can't even make the squad. https://t.co/ylkrxSMnKw — Rob Scott (@RobSc0tt) August 8, 2021

Exactly as expected, albeit extremely uninspiring https://t.co/6jbLLjFgvR — Nathan (@BoroNathan) August 8, 2021

Decent starting team that, Payero on the bench too 😍 Akpom and Coulson more than likely off though COME ON BORO! https://t.co/AoreqXK6dn — Jake (@jakemmfc) August 8, 2021

Strong. It should be hard to beat. Bring it on 💪 — Jimmy Lees (@jimmylees) August 8, 2021

Some team😍 — Joe (@Joeatkinson98Me) August 8, 2021