‘Should be gone’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Bristol City fans question key figure after Cardiff City defeat

Bristol City fell to a third consecutive defeat in the Championship as they were beaten 2-0 at home to rivals Cardiff City.

The Robins have struggled to build on a positive start to the campaign, and they are now 10th in the table and six points away from the play-off places.

Whilst that’s by no means a disastrous position, the fans are growing increasingly frustrated at the trend the campaign appears to be taking, with the team having lost eight of their last 11 league games. Ultimately, the responsibility for that poor run falls to the door of Dean Holden.

The current boss succeeded Lee Johnson in the summer having worked as his assistant over the years, a decision that divided supporters at the time.

And, a section of the fans are running out of patience with Holden, as some feel the club would benefit from a change.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Holden from Twitter…

I get Holden may be a nice guy, he clearly loves the club and I have huge respect for his engagement with fans but, even with the injuries we’ve got, he has to be doing better with the squad we’ve got. It’s simply not good enough… #BristolCity — Ollie Yorke (@oliveryorke) February 6, 2021

Trust me, Ashton and hapless Jon knew exactly what they were doing when they appointed Holden, a whole season with little or no crowds inside the stadium having a huge influence #BristolCity — El Damo (@FistOfLemieux) February 6, 2021

Can Dean Holden and co really survive this performance?#BristolCity — Zane (@ZaneZane1987) February 6, 2021

Can we get Holden out now and get someone in who knows what he’s doing and knows how to get a club to the prem now? #BristolCity — Will bcfc (@Will_S2003) February 6, 2021

Holden Comes across as a great guy, wish him every success in the future. But we’re not a charity, time to look for a proper manager who can get a song out this very expensive squad of players. #BristolCity — Ace (@spudboy1983) February 6, 2021

I’m sorry but as long as Lansdown owns the club we ain’t kicking on anytime soon. Yeah we have a lovely stadium but the same old dreary despair prevails. Ashton runs the club, he and Holden should be gone!! Joke of a club!! #BristolCity — Chris Down (@downseycool) February 6, 2021