Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Should be gone’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Bristol City fans question key figure after Cardiff City defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bristol City fell to a third consecutive defeat in the Championship as they were beaten 2-0 at home to rivals Cardiff City.

The Robins have struggled to build on a positive start to the campaign, and they are now 10th in the table and six points away from the play-off places.

Whilst that’s by no means a disastrous position, the fans are growing increasingly frustrated at the trend the campaign appears to be taking, with the team having lost eight of their last 11 league games. Ultimately, the responsibility for that poor run falls to the door of Dean Holden.

The current boss succeeded Lee Johnson in the summer having worked as his assistant over the years, a decision that divided supporters at the time.

And, a section of the fans are running out of patience with Holden, as some feel the club would benefit from a change.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Holden from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Should be gone’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Bristol City fans question key figure after Cardiff City defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: