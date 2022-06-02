“Should be going the extra mile” – Sheffield Wednesday cast eyes over Charlton Athletic player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Looking to bolster their attacking options for another season of League One football, Sheffield Wednesday are considering a summer move for Charlton Athletic’s Jayden Stockley, as per a report from the Sheffield Star.

The Owls, who have seen interest surface in two of their forwards in Josh Windass and Lee Gregory, appear to be prioritising forward line recruitment at present, with Rotherham United’s Michael Smith also being linked with a move to Hillsborough.

Stockley netted 20 goals in 38 matches in all competitions last season, proving to be an important source of goals for the Addicks.

Still possessing two years left on his current deal at The Valley, it would be no surprise if the Addicks demand a relatively sizeable fee for Stockley if the Owls strengthen up their interest.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in the Charlton striker…

Carla Devine

Jayden Stockley had a decent season with Charlton this year and was able to find the back of the net 13 times in 33 appearances, showing he can score goals at this level.

However, aside from just goalscoring attributes, the 28-year-old has consistently proved to be a nightmare for defences to cope with in League One and he has a very intelligent skill-set.

Stockley has plenty of league experience, which could be really useful to add to a Sheffield Wednesday side seeking promotion this season, and although he could arguably find a bit more consistency, he’s likely to find this at Hillsborough with the service he’d get.

As it stands, I don’t think it’s a signing that’s necessarily needed, but with the transfer rumours surrounding Josh Windass, Wednesday may find themselves needing a replacement – in which case you can see a space for him at the club.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this could be a good move for Sheffield Wednesday to make.

This is not the first time Darren Moore has been linked with a move for Stockley having coveted him last summer, so the Owls boss is clearly a big admirer.

Not only that, but Stockley has shown he is capable of bagging a decent number of goals at this level.

20 goals in 38 appearances is a very decent return for this season at Charlton, and Wednesday would love to add those sorts of numbers to their frontline as they seek promotion next season.

Between Stockley and Lee Gregory, the Owls would possess a potent attacking duo.

Adam Jones

Although he failed to make the grade at Preston, he has always been a threat in the third tier with his goalscoring pedigree and would be a great signing for the Owls at this level.

With Florian Kamberi and Saido Berahino leaving and Josh Windass being linked with a move away, they need to ensure they continue to have enough goals in their team and Stockley can certainly contribute in that department.

At 28, they may not be able to sell him on for a huge amount in the future but he’s the type of player that could provide Darren Moore’s side with the extra goals needed to fire themselves back to the Championship.

The fact George Byers, Barry Bannan, Lee Gregory and others can also contribute going forward will help to take pressure off Stockley and this can only help him perform to his maximum.

This is why they should be going the extra mile to recruit him.