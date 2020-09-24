‘Should be given time’ – Karanka facing Birmingham City player decision pre-Rotherham: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City recently completed the signing of Mikel San Jose on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.

The 31-year-old central defensive midfielder arrives in the Midlands with plenty of pedigree having played consistently for the La Liga side, whilst also making numerous appearances for the Spain international side.

Thus, Karanka immediately faces a dilemma ahead of the Blues’ Championship clash with Rotherham at home on Saturday with regards to San Jose, and whether to involve the player from the off.

So what do you think Karanka should do here? Should San Jose be thrown straight in for the Millers clash or be held back?

Alfie Burns

There’s definitely a chance that we will see Karanka put San Jose in eventually, but I can’t see that happening this weekend against Rotherham.

Birmingham have recorded two positive results at the start of the season and I can’t see Karanka wanting to shake things up too much.

He didn’t do that on the back of signing Scott Hogan (even though the striker will start once he’s settled in properly), so I can’t see him throwing San Jose straight in.

The Spaniard will give his new signing time to settle and probably on the other side of the next international break, we will see him regularly starting for Blues.

George Dagless

I think he comes in.

We’re talking about a really classy player here and one that should offer Birmingham a great deal in midfield so I’d not be surprised to see him straight into the team.

Birmingham have started the season well to be fair and could keep the side the same without anyone really questioning it but I do think we’ll see San Jose coming into the side.

It’s all about where he goes, in midfield or defence, then, and I personally think we might just see him going into the middle of the park as Blues’ defence has looked solid in the league so far and there’s no need to shake that up.

It’s a good addition, though, and even if he doesn’t play this weekend we’re going to see plenty of him.

Ned Holmes

I don’t think there is any need at the moment.

What I’ve seen so far from Aitor Karanka’s side has been impressive and against Rotherham they should be confident of being on the front foot, so there is no need to rush their new signing into the side.

The Blues have made an unbeaten start to the Championship campaign and changes aren’t desperately needed.

With that in mind, sticking with the players that have got the job done so far and easing San Jose into the side makes a lot more sense to me.

The experienced midfielder looks a good addition but he should be given time to settle.