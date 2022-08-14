“Should be getting at least £15m” – Crystal Palace eyeing eight-figure move for Bristol City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, according to a report from The Sun.

The 22-year-old was a key player for the Robins last term, recording eight goals and 12 assists with his goalscoring contributions playing a part in keeping Nigel Pearson’s side away from the relegation zone during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, his future is currently unclear amid interest from elsewhere, with league rivals Middlesbrough also believed to be interested in taking him away from Ashton Gate with Chris Wilder still targeting two more strikers during this transfer window.

The hardest Bristol City quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year was Bristol City founded? 1884 1894 1904 1924

Patrick Vieira’s side have dipped into the EFL market on several occasions during the Frenchman’s time in charge of the Eagles, recruiting the likes of Michael Olise and Malcolm Ebiowei.

The former proved to be a success during the 2021/22 season and could be a real asset in years to come – but looking more at Semenyo – would he be a good addition at Selhurst Park?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their views.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a great move for the player but the fee seems slightly low from Bristol City’s perspective.

Whilst he is entering the final year of his contract, the 12-month option the Robins have effectively means he has two years left, so they shouldn’t be forced to sell on the cheap.

Semenyo scored eight goals and registered 12 assists in 31 games last season, so there should be few doubts about his ability and at 22, he is only going to get better. So, you can understand why Palace are keen and his pace, power and skill would make him a great fit for Patrick Vieira’s side.

Realistically, Bristol City know they’re going to struggle to keep the forward beyond this window but I think they should be getting at least £15m for Semenyo before he departs.

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise that Antoine Semenyo has attracted lots of Premier League interest this summer, with the Bristol City forward emerging as one of the division’s most exciting strikers in recent seasons.

A player who fits a number of different styles, Semenyo’s ability to run in behind, bring others into play, and hold up the ball, makes him an attractive option for most top-flight clubs.

Given that Semenyo pretty much has another two years left on his current deal, £12 million seems to be a fair price.

When factoring in the ability he is showing at just 22 years of age, his incredibly high ceiling and today’s market, it would be no surprise if a figure slightly higher than £12 million is agreed.

Adam Jones

This could be a slight gamble for the Eagles considering the fact he’s only been in top, top form for one season, though that campaign did come last term and considering his age, he’s only likely to get better.

The one big positive is his assists tally. Recording 12 last season, that just goes to show he can provide for others as well as stick the ball away himself – and that makes him a threat in several different aspects.

Whether they should move for him now remains to be seen though – because with two years effectively left on his current deal – this is probably the best opportunity for the Robins to maximise his price tag.

After that, his value will probably decrease if he doesn’t put pen to paper on an extension and at this stage, it wouldn’t make sense for him to sign a deal amid interest from elsewhere.

This is why Palace may be well-served holding their nerve until January, though they arguably need a replacement for Christian Benteke now.