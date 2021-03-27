Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Should be first choice’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss season-long performances of summer signing

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest aren’t out of the relegation picture just yet, but it’s likely that they will stay in the Championship for another season after a tough campaign.

Sabri Lamouchi was replaced early on by the experienced Chris Hughton and with a lot of the transfer activity for the season done, he only brought in Anthony Knockaert from Fulham.

A lot of business had been done under Lamouchi, with Forest spending plenty on the likes of Loic Mbe Soh, Scott McKenna, loan deals for Cyrus Christie and Luke Freeman but also managed to pick up a free agent in Lyle Taylor.

The experienced striker scored 11 times in 22 league games for Charlton Athletic in the Championship last season, so it seemed like a smart pick-up from Forest, especially with no transfer fee to pay.

Taylor was expected to compete with Lewis Grabban for a starting spot and the 30-year-old was getting plenty of minutes – from both the start and off the bench – until mid-December.

Since Forest’s 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on December 15 though, Taylor has started no games for the club, coming off the bench 14 times but failing to score in that period.

The ultimate Nottingham Forest shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18

Who was Forest's first ever sponsor?

The Monserrat international had scored four league goals before his exile from the starting line-up, his last ones coming in the form of a brace in a 2-0 victory against Wycombe in November.

Hughton bolstered his attack in January with the addition of the evergreen Glenn Murray, but neither he nor Grabban have scored since February 6 and that has prompted some fans to ask why Taylor hasn’t been given a chance.

After FLW’s George Harbey analysed Taylor’s season, there has been much debate on social media as to whether or not Taylor deserves another run in Hughton’s line-up, with the fans split right down the middle.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Should be first choice’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss season-long performances of summer signing

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: