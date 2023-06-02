After failing to make the play-offs in the 2022-23 season, West Bromwich Albion could be in for some uncertain times both on the pitch and off it.

The Baggies had to take out a £20 million loan late last year to help with the club's running costs, and with parachute payments now no longer coming into the club they will have to be more frugal.

With CEO Ron Gourlay departing though this week, there are concerns surrounding the ownership of absent custodian Lai Guochuan and it could lead to the departure of head coach Carlos Corberan, who has had a positive impact since his arrival last year.

Leeds interest in Carlos Corberan

The former Leeds United under-23's manager was wanted by his former club back in February when they were still in the Premier League and now they have been relegated they are once again said to be keen to bring him back to Elland Road as their head coach, according to the Daily Mail.

Corberan reportedly has a £2 million release clause in his contract at West Brom, leaving them vulnerable to an approach from United in the near future.

What is Carlos Corberan's current situation at West Brom?

When appointed to replace Steve Bruce in October 2022, Corberan was handed a two-and-a-half year contract at The Hawthorns just weeks after he was dismissed at Olympiakos.

Thanks to his impressive early form at the club though, which saw Albion win nine of Corberan's first 11 league matches in charge, he was handed a bumper new deal which extended his contract by two years until the summer of 2027.

That was done to stave off the threat of Leeds coming in for him after they sacked Jesse Marsch, with strong suggestions at the time that they wre going to come forward with an approach.

And with the West Yorkshire outfit's managerial position vacant once again, there's a chance they could come back for Corberan.

Should West Brom be concerned that Carlos Corberan may want to go to Leeds?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer - who played for both the Baggies and Leeds in his career - thinks that there is a chance that the Whites could come in for Corberan's services and that the Albion hierarchy should be worried in case the Spaniard is tempted with a return to Elland Road.

"West Brom should be concerned," Palmer told Football League World.

"However after a promising start amid interest from Leeds, West Brom gave him a new contract and they subsequently fell away, finishing just outside the play-off places..

"However, Carlos boasts a win ratio of over 50 per cent, which is very impressive."