Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Charlton Athletic should be worried as Huddersfield Town consider a move for manager Dean Holden.

Holden was first linked with the job at the John Smith's Stadium in February following Mark Fotheringham's sacking, but the club opted to appoint Neil Warnock.

The 74-year-old did an outstanding job, winning seven and drawing four of his 16 games in charge to lead Town to Championship survival and prospective new owner Kevin M. Nagle is said to be keen to convince Warnock to stay.

Barnsley's Michael Duff is thought to be one potential candidate should Warnock decide against remaining at the club, but as we exclusively revealed, Holden is another name on the Terriers' radar.

Holden arrived at The Valley in December with Charlton sliding towards the League One relegation zone, but he has won 11 and drawn five of his 26 games in charge in all competitions so far as his side recorded a 10th-placed finish.

After initially signing a short-term contract at the club, Holden put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract extension with the Addicks in March.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Charlton could be vulnerable to losing Holden if Town make an approach due to the club's ongoing ownership problems.

"Huddersfield Town are exploring their options for their managers role should they not be able to convince Neil Warnock to stay on for another season," Palmer said.

"Apparently Warnock is having a chat with his family to see if it is something he would be interested in doing.

"One name that has cropped up is Dean Holden, Charlton Athletic's manager, who was previously linked with the job when Mark Fotheringham was sacked.

"Charlton should be concerned as there are issues surrounding the club's ownership and whether there will be funds available for Dean to invest in the squad in the upcoming transfer window and without assurances, Dean may be open to the Huddersfield job."

Would Dean Holden be a good appointment for Huddersfield Town?

Holden would be an intriguing appointment for the Terriers.

The 43-year-old is clearly a manager with potential, but his previous spell as a manager in the Championship with Bristol City does raise questions after an alarming decline in form towards the end of his reign at Ashton Gate.

Palmer is right that Holden could be tempted by the Terriers vacancy and with continued uncertainty over the Addicks' ownership situation, it may prove tough for him to turn down.

He has done a commendable job in difficult circumstances at The Valley, but it would be a huge gamble for Town.