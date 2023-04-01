Burnley and Sunderland drew 0-0 at Turf Moor last night as the Championship got back underway and a flashpoint involving Clarets winger Nathan Tella has caused fans of the two clubs to clash on Twitter.

Both goalkeepers, Aro Muric and Anthony Patterson, made some important saves while Ashley Barnes fired a great chance over the top, Amad Diallo hit the bar, and Jack Clarke had a goal ruled out for offside.

The result means Burnley will have to wait a little longer to secure promotion and the Championship title while Sunderland could finish the weekend nine points adrift of the play-off places.

Last night's game could've been very different had the referee pointed to the spot just after the half-hour when Tella hit the deck under pressure from Black Cats midfielder Dan Neil.

Footage of his tumble, which doesn't seem to be the result of much, if any, contact, is doing the rounds on social media and has led to clashes between fans of the two clubs.

Sunderland supporters feel that the winger dived and should've been dealt with accordingly...

But Burnley fans disagree...