Leeds United have been told to forget about signing Matt Targett from Newcastle United, even though they do need to be looking for replacements for Junior Firpo.

Firpo has been the first-choice at Elland Road for much of the campaign, with natural right-back Sam Byram filling in at the moment as the ex-Barcelona man had been out injured.

However, with Firpo’s contract expiring in the summer, there are doubts about his long-term future, so it could become a problem position for the Whites, and the boss may want a left-footer to compete with the Dominican Republic international to help their promotion push over the next few months.

Leeds United told to find alternatives to Matt Targett

Therefore, the recruitment team will be on the lookout for left-backs, both for the here and now, and moving forward.

And, it has been claimed that they are keen on Targett, who is way down the pecking order at Newcastle.

Whilst the 29-year-old has a good pedigree, having spent most of his career in the Premier League, he has seriously struggled with injuries over the past few years.

So, when asked by FLW whether Targett is the sort of signing that Leeds should be making, fan pundit Kris was adamant that he is not the answer as he discussed the left-back situation at Elland Road.

“I do think it’s prudent for Leeds to start scouting for left-back options this month. Not only is Junior Firpo injury prone, he’s also out of contract in the summer, so it’s that long-term succession we need to have to look for as well.

“No matter what division we’re in next season, we’re going to have to replace Firpo, because I’m expecting that he’s not going to be renewed at the end of the season. Looking at a Premier League loan in the meantime probably makes sense.

“The Burnley game proved that we can’t keep using Sam Byram as an attacking left-back. As good as he is as a squad player, he’s not someone we can rely on down that left side because he’s not left-footed.

“That being said, we’ve been linked with Targett and I think he should be avoided, without doubt. He has barely kicked a ball for two seasons due to injury problems, and he would come at a significant cost due to his wages at Newcastle.

“If the club are looking for a left-back, it’s got to be someone that can match Firpo’s energy getting up and down the wing, and I don’t think Targett has that in him at the moment. He’s 29, he’s barely played and injuries have just caught up with him. He’d be coming in from the cold at Newcastle to the thick of a promotion race with Leeds, so I don’t see why it would make sense.”

Matt Targett is a risky signing for Leeds United

Most would agree with this assessment, and it would be a real surprise if Leeds did pursue a move for Targett.

Championship Table (as of 30/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 29 34 60 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 29 27 57 4 Sunderland 29 18 55

Unfortunately for the ex-Southampton man, his injury record is a massive concern, and the whole point of January additions is for them to make an instant impact. With Targett, he is going to take weeks, at least, to get near full fitness and sharpness.

In the short-term, Byram has shown he can do a job, but this is a position that Leeds will have to address in the summer, and if a top target does become available in the coming days, it’s something they should consider.