Regis Le Bris has confirmed that Ian Poveda is likely to be involved against Watford this weekend for Sunderland, with Alan Browne also pushing to return from injury.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season under the Frenchman, who has won five of his first six Championship games in charge, which has left the side second in the table.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 6 8 16 2 Sunderland 6 9 15 3 Burnley 6 9 13 4 Blackburn 6 6 12 5 Sheffield United 6 6 12 6 Leeds 6 5 11

Next, they face a trip to Watford, where they come up against Tom Cleverley’s side who are on a three-game run without a win.

So, Sunderland will fancy their chances at Vicarage Road, and it appears they could make the trip south with two more options available to Le Bris, as he confirmed to the Sunderland Echo that Browne and Poveda are pushing to feature.

“Both Alan and Ian are close to being ready. With Browney, it will depend how he is feeling but he could be available for Watford. Ian should be available for Watford. Ian had a long period without a team and this can impact you, you can lose a week or two when you feel discomfort.

“He is in this period at the moment, he needs one or two weeks and maybe one or two good performances on the pitch just to create that feeling of confidence. I am confident in him.”

Regis Le Bris must manage players carefully

Obviously, it’s great news for Sunderland that they will seemingly be able to add two senior players to the squad from the group that beat Middlesbrough last week.

But, there’s no point taking any risks at this stage of the season, particularly as Le Bris’ men will face Derby and Leeds within six days of the Watford clash.

It’s a run of games like this that puts demands on the squad, and the manager will know that he needs to rotate at times in order to get results.

So, in that sense, having Browne and Poveda back is very welcome, as you can be sure they will play some part in those games.

With Browne, the situation isn’t that bad, as he only suffered a small knock, and he has played in the league already.

But, with Poveda, it may be a case that he needs to be managed more carefully, as he has only played 18 minutes of competitive football since April, and suffered a setback after featuring against Portsmouth.

Of course, Le Bris will be aware of this, and he will have been in discussions with the medical team and the player over what he is capable of over the next few weeks.

Sunderland will try to keep building momentum

Pleasingly for the boss, he is working with a near fully-fit squad, and the players have shown in recent weeks that they have plenty of ability.

Confidence in the squad is sure to be high, and arguably the best thing about Sunderland this season is the different ways they have picked up wins. Whether it’s fighting and battling for a hard-fought victory, or playing some free-flowing football, they have been able to mix it up.

So, it’s about trying to pick up another three points against Watford now, with Browne and Poveda hoping they can help on the pitch.