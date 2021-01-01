‘Should be ashamed’, ‘What a robbery’ – These Derby County fans react to loss in crucial Sheffield Wednesday clash

Derby County fell to defeat against fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this evening.

Wayen Rooney’s side were dominant in the opening stages, but they squandered several chances to go ahead, including when Colin Kazim-Richards headed against the bar from close range.

Whilst the Owls grew into the game, the Rams were still in control for large spells, but Callum Paterson netted with a header after Derby failed to clear to put the hosts ahead.

After that, the East Midlands outfit continued to press but they struggled to create clear chances, and they were unhappy that a late handball call was not given by the referee.

Ultimately, it means Derby are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and they know they could fall into the bottom three if results go against them tomorrow.

Even though some fans took encouragement from the performance, the support were understandably angered by the loss. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

😂 on a positive least we actually look a mid table / better side. What a robbery that is — Andy (@sim__and) January 1, 2021

A team who had a point deduction is above us should be ashamed I don’t care if they don’t get payed get the takeover done ASAP !! 😡 — jenson bailey (@jensonbailey4) January 1, 2021

I was on the fence regarding Rooney, today seals it fir me no idea and no motivation. Yes we had a goid performance against Birmingham but the "lets have the same again" attitude is not goid enough. Different teams need different approaches and players still need motivation. — stevie rawlings (@stevo110487) January 1, 2021

Ahhhhhhhh, by far the better team played as well if not better than we did against Brum. But to win you have to score and we more than enough chances. — D M (@DMaz51) January 1, 2021

Same old story. Don’t take your chances, you won’t win games — Dan Abbott (@DanAbbott99) January 1, 2021

1st div club 1st div side what a pathetic display, worst part about it nobody seems to care. — longtime Tory (@petergabscar) January 1, 2021

This why Wazza is not the man for the job, inconsistency, we should be beating teams around us. Not good enough — Andy Davies (@andydaviesk) January 1, 2021