Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Should be ashamed’, ‘What a robbery’ – These Derby County fans react to loss in crucial Sheffield Wednesday clash

Published

10 mins ago

on

Derby County fell to defeat against fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this evening.

Wayen Rooney’s side were dominant in the opening stages, but they squandered several chances to go ahead, including when Colin Kazim-Richards headed against the bar from close range.

Whilst the Owls grew into the game, the Rams were still in control for large spells, but Callum Paterson netted with a header after Derby failed to clear to put the hosts ahead.

After that, the East Midlands outfit continued to press but they struggled to create clear chances, and they were unhappy that a late handball call was not given by the referee.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

In what year were the Rams founded?

Ultimately, it means Derby are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and they know they could fall into the bottom three if results go against them tomorrow.

Even though some fans took encouragement from the performance, the support were understandably angered by the loss. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Should be ashamed’, ‘What a robbery’ – These Derby County fans react to loss in crucial Sheffield Wednesday clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: