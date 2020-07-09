‘Should be ashamed’, ‘Pathetic’ – Many Derby County fans left fuming at one thing following West Brom defeat

Derby County slipped to their first defeat since the return of the Championship yesterday and many Rams fans have been left fuming at Louie Sibley’s red card.

Philip Cocu’s side have been hugely impressive since the 2019/20 campaign got back underway in June and are pushing hard for a play-off spot but were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns yesterday.

Grady Diangana produced an expert finish to find the net from a tight angle in the 11th minute and then Dara O’Shea doubled the Baggies’ lead by nodding in a corner in the second half.

The result sees Slaven Bilic’s side leapfrog Leeds United into first, while the Rams are three points outside the play-off places in ninth.

To add insult to injury Cocu’s side may be without Sibley, one of their teenage sensations, moving forward as he was shown a controversial straight red card late on in yesterday’s game.

The 18-year-old, who has turned heads by grabbing four goals and an assist in seven Championship games this term, appeared to pull his leg up after it became tangled with O’Shea’s.

The Baggies defender rolled around in agony and Sibley was given his marching orders, much to the frustration of his manager who aired his thoughts on the decision after the game.

It appears Derby fans echo Cocu’s thoughts on the incident, with many of them taking to Twitter to voice their anger.

Read their reaction here:

There is no way Sibley should be sent off for that! That’s utterly ridiculous! #DCFC — Ryan ⚽🇬🇧 (@ryangj) July 8, 2020

Just come up short Sibley’s sending off a joke O’Shea should be ashamed what’s going to be interesting how many of these academy products make the grade but really optimistic — Russell Sowden DCFC (@SowdenR) July 8, 2020

Yes bad day at the office. Take it on the chin and move on. 2 top scorers out – of course we are going to lack cutting edge. We’ve been on a top run – was always going to come to an end. George Evans MOTM – excellent. Also NEVER been a red for Sibley – these refs! #dcfc #dcfcfans — DCFC Football (@derbycountyf) July 8, 2020

Thoughts: Future is bright. Bird, Sibley, Knight all positives from this season. Never a red car in a million years. Desperately need a pacey CF, CB, GK and two wingers if we want to challenge next season. Whittaker won't step up, Hamer not good enough. Holmes MIA.#dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) July 8, 2020

Ironically, didn't someone have a foot on Sibley vs Preston and didn't even get a talking too from the ref?! Absolutely pathetic decision.#dcfc #dcfcfans 🐏 🐏 🐏 — Harland Sanders (@Walsall_Ram) July 8, 2020

Not a chance in hell that’s a red. Even Sky are talking about the chance of it being rescinded. It’s the smallest flick of Sibley’s foot, which is stuck inbetween the player’s legs. Awful officiating. #dcfc — Steve Bloomer’s Washing (@SteveBloomerPod) July 8, 2020

Ref has been diabolical. Not taking anything from our toothless gameplan, but the booking on Whittaker and the Sibley red are ludicrous #dcfc — Ryan (@Ryan_27) July 8, 2020

Oh for pity’s sake. Sibley was just trying to release his leg #dcfc — Adrian Mannion (@ademannion) July 8, 2020