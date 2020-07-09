Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Should be ashamed’, ‘Pathetic’ – Many Derby County fans left fuming at one thing following West Brom defeat

Derby County slipped to their first defeat since the return of the Championship yesterday and many Rams fans have been left fuming at Louie Sibley’s red card. 

Philip Cocu’s side have been hugely impressive since the 2019/20 campaign got back underway in June and are pushing hard for a play-off spot but were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns yesterday.

Grady Diangana produced an expert finish to find the net from a tight angle in the 11th minute and then Dara O’Shea doubled the Baggies’ lead by nodding in a corner in the second half.

The result sees Slaven Bilic’s side leapfrog Leeds United into first, while the Rams are three points outside the play-off places in ninth.

To add insult to injury Cocu’s side may be without Sibley, one of their teenage sensations, moving forward as he was shown a controversial straight red card late on in yesterday’s game.

The 18-year-old, who has turned heads by grabbing four goals and an assist in seven Championship games this term, appeared to pull his leg up after it became tangled with O’Shea’s.

The Baggies defender rolled around in agony and Sibley was given his marching orders, much to the frustration of his manager who aired his thoughts on the decision after the game.

It appears Derby fans echo Cocu’s thoughts on the incident, with many of them taking to Twitter to voice their anger.

