‘Should be ashamed of himself’, ‘Good riddance’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans hit out at player after relegation confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday were relegated to League One in what could be Keiren Westwood’s last game for the club.

The Owls went into the final day of the season knowing they needed to beat Derby County, whilst Rotherham would need to fail to win at Cardiff.

Whilst the latter happened, Darren Moore’s side couldn’t get the crucial three points as they were held to a 3-3 draw, a result which saw Westwood in tears at the full-time whistle.

The Irishman has seen a lot at Wednesday over the past seven years, with many highs but this is the undoubted low point.

However, sympathy was in short supply for the keeper among some of the fan base, as they haven’t always been impressed with Westwood’s conduct, and he certainly could’ve done better today, as he was out of position for Martyn Waghorn’s opener.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the stopper, who is out of contract in the summer, from Twitter…

If he didn’t want silly no he could stay and help get us back if he really wanted to 🙈🤷🏻‍♂️ — Luke Samuels 🇮🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦉 (@Samuels888) May 8, 2021

Must be the pain his ‘broken ribs’ are giving him.!!!!! — SimonH1867 (@Harrogate_Owl) May 8, 2021

I will get no end of abuse but I want Westwood to stay — RW (@Rachael261078) May 8, 2021

Good. He should be ashamed of himself — John Rodgers (@JonOwls1867) May 8, 2021

good riddance — kyle (@kyIesw) May 8, 2021

😢 love you Keiren x — Joanna Bates (@JoannaMBates) May 8, 2021

Thought he'd already started walking off pitch for Derby's 2nd goal he was that far off his line ! — John Jackson (@Wotdidscoobydoo) May 8, 2021