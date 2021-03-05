‘Should be an easy decision’ – Derby County set to make call on player’s future: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County could be set for an interesting summer ahead, with a number of players entering the final few months of their current contracts with the club.

The Rams are currently sat 18th in the Championship table, and are just six points clear of the relegation zone, which will make for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

Wayne Rooney’s side are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on relegation-threatened rivals Coventry City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Rams.

One player that is likely to be involved for the game against Mark Robins’ side is defender Andre Wisdom, who has been a regular in the starting XI for Derby County.

But the former Liverpool defender is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and it remains to be seen as to whether the club will look to extend his deal.

Should Derby be looking to tie Wisdom down to a new contract in the near future though?

We discuss….

Chris Gallagher:

Yes, and it should be an easy decision for the club.

Wayne Rooney’s success as a manager has been built on a solid defensive shape, with Wisdom crucial to that. As well as impressing with his positional sense and strength, he also seems to be a leader in the group.

Of course, there are still aspects of his game that he needs to improve, with the hammering at Cardiff in the week a reminder that the Rams still have work to do, but overall he has done very well under the new boss.

Rooney is going to want to make major changes in the summer as he looks to make his mark on the squad and build a group that’s capable of challenging for promotion. Wisdom is good enough to be part of that, so securing his long-term future in the summer makes sense.

George Harbey:

I think they should, yes.

Wisdom has been an important player for Derby this season. They have lacked so much depth at centre-half and he has had to fill in there on multiple occasions.

His performances have been impressive whether they have come from a centre-half or as a right-back, and he’s still at a good age when you consider his experience in the game.

Derby have a lot of players out of contract at the end of this season and a lot of loan players will be going back to their parent clubs, so there are likely to be a number of changes to the squad come next season.

But Wisdom is a reliable figure who has the trust of Rooney, and I think he deserves a new deal.

Ben Wignall:

Wisdom definitely deserves an extension from the Rams, and it’s fantastic to see him playing at a good level again following an incident which saw him being stabbed last year.

Other players may not have recovered mentally from that, but Wisdom recovered physically and then got on with his job, and he’s been a regular starter at the heart of the Derby defence all season.

Wayne Rooney clearly trusts him and even if Derby end up purchasing a more talented player in the summer, Wisdom provides depth at both centre-back and right-back.

With all that being said, Derby would be foolish to not offer Wisdom new terms for the next few years, and if they don’t he will definitely be a success at another Championship club.