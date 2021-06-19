‘Should be aiming higher’ – Blackburn Rovers enter race to sign winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are facing an important summer transfer period where they will need to make the right sort of additions to their squad to help them challenge for a top-six place.

Tony Mowbray’s side have now been credited with an interest in Wigan Athletic’s Viv Solomon-Otabor with the 25-year-old potentially available on a free transfer this summer with his current deal with the Latics set to expire.

Wigan though did confirm within their retained list that they are keen to tie the attacker down to a new deal after he managed to weigh in with two goals and four assists in 28 league appearances last term.

While Blackburn are also set to face plenty of competition for his signature with the likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland, Blackpool and Charlton Athletic also believed to be interested in signing the attacker.

With Blackburn in the race for Solomon-Otabor, we asked out FLW writers whether they feel it would be the right signing for them to make…

Phil Spencer

I’m not entirely sure that this is the best thing for Blackburn Rovers.

Viv Solomon-Otabor is clearly a talented player after a decent first season with Wigan Athletic, but I have doubts as to whether he’s ready for the Championship.

Two goals and four assists isn’t enough to suggest that Tony Mowbray should be pulling out all of the stops to do a deal as I’m sure there are better options out there.

Of course, the fact that he will be available on a free transfer is appealing, but if Blackburn are serious about kicking on and pushing themselves into play-off contention then I think that they should be aiming higher.

However, if they’re looking to sign him as a potential financial investment then it might not be the worst deal in the world.

Toby Wilding

I do think this could be a useful signing for Blackburn if they are able to make it happen.

They are short on natural wide options at the minute, something which has arguably contributed to the likes of Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher playing out wide rather than in their natural centre forward positions in recent times.

The addition of someone such as Solomon-Otabor could help them to address that issue, and following his influential efforts in helping Wigan avoid relegation from League One last season, he could now be ready to make the step-up to the Championship.

Indeed, with the cloud of a transfer embargo still hanging over Rovers after what has been a difficult 18 months or so from a financial perspective, the fact that Solomon-Otabor could now be available on a free transfer could certainly be useful for the Ewood Park club, meaning this is one that could well be worth looking into.

Jacob Potter

They could do far worse than signing him this summer.

Blackburn have a relatively small first-team squad, and I think they’d certainly benefit from adding to it in the near future, especially in attacking areas.

I have my doubts as to whether Solomon-Otabor would be a regular starter in Tony Mowbray’s squad heading towards the 2021/22 campaign, but he could be a good enough option to have on a rotational basis.

Squad rotation around hectic periods of the season is always crucial for a team that are hopeful of challenging for a top-six finish, and Solomon-Otabor could provide them with something different when he featured.