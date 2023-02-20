“Should be absolutely nowhere near the mix” – Nathan Jones and the QPR job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers took the decision to relieve Neil Critchley of his duties as the club’s manager on Sunday evening, and are now on the look-out for a new boss with 13 games remaining in their Championship season.

The Rs will probably be looking at some managers where a compensation payment will be required to take them away from their current job along with others who are out of work.

One manager who has recently become available is Nathan Jones, and if second tier experience is valued in the process then the former Luton Town boss may be amongst the most high profile options to the West London club.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe Jones would be a good hire for the Rs…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

For me, Nathan Jones should be absolutely nowhere near the mix for the QPR job.

That’s not to jump on the pile-in after things went badly wrong at Southampton, but I think the timing would be horrendous.

Don’t get me wrong, he’s done well at Luton over the years and clearly in the right environment he’s a good manager, but he has also failed and quite badly twice now.

For me, especially after some of the bizarre press conferences and rants we saw at Southampton, Jones should take some time away from the game until the end of the season to really reflect on what went wrong at the St Mary’s Stadium so as to avoid those mistakes in the future.

As such, right now, I don’t think jumping into a QPR job with the club sliding down the table would be a good thing for Jones himself or the club.

Josh Cole

Whereas Nathan Jones managed to exceed all expectations during his two spells in charge of Luton Town, his stints at Stoke City and Southampton must act as a clear warning to QPR.

After only achieving a win percentage of 15.79% with the Potters, Jones failed to transform the Saints’ fortunes earlier this year as they only won five of the 14 games that he oversaw in all competitions.

Whereas Jones will nevertheless be confident in his ability to turn the tide at QPR, they ought to be focusing on alternative targets.

By recruiting the right manager, the R’s could potentially go on to achieve a relative amount of success between now and the end of the season.

Marcus Ally

Assessed on a case-by-case basis, Jones’ failures at Stoke City and Southampton should not negatively impact his reputation as a manager so much.

Gary Rowett, Michael O’Neill and, up to now, Alex Neil have failed to reach expectations with the Potters, and it remained very unlikely that Jones was going to take them to League One.

Similarly, it is a huge challenge for any manager to achieve top-flight survival with the ever-worsening Saints squad, and therefore it was no surprise to see Jones struggle.

Jones has proven he can boost short term and long term performance in the Championship and therefore, even though the squad may not be to his liking right now, there are more reasons to believe that he would be a success at QPR, rather than to the contrary.