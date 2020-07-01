‘Should be a starter’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react to 27-year-old’s midweek performance

Fulham picked up their first win since the season’s restart after defeating Queens Park Rangers by two goals to one in West London last night.

It has been a stuttering restart to the campaign for Scott Parker’s side, who were going into Tuesday night’s clash on the back of defeats to promotion rivals Brentford and Leeds.

It looked like it was going to be another frustrating night for the Cottagers, too, when Jordan Hugill netted in the opening minute of the encounter.

Parker’s men didn’t shy away, though, and found an equaliser on 21 minutes through midfielder Harry Arter, to level the scores.

In the second half, it was defender Cyrus Christie who found a winner for the visitors, firing in a fantastic effort on 75 minutes to secure an invaluable three points.

It was just rewards for a fine individual performance from Christie, who was hugely impressive down the right-hand side for Fulham on Tuesday night.

This was the 27-year-old’s first appearance since the season’s restart having been overlooked ahead of Denis Odoi, and he will now be hopeful of retaining his place in the team.

Here, we take a look at Fulham fans’ reactions to his performance, as the London side moved back up to fourth…

Christie is our best fullback and has been for a while now — Harry (@harry_ffc) July 1, 2020

Cyrus Christie – our most improved player? Our best option at RB?#FFC — Pete Burrows (@PeterBurrows5) June 30, 2020

What a team 😜

Rode our luck a bit. But eases the pressure that was clearly building and feared the worst after 60 seconds.

Fab strike from Christie. Let's hope it's the start of another good run.#coyw #FULFORCE #Fulham #ffc — Richard Kaufman (@KaufmanRichard) June 30, 2020

Delighted for Christie and Arter who were probably the best on the pitch and can’t understand why they both keep getting so much unfair criticism! Reed good as always and Odoi gave his usual 100% on the left as he can defend #FFC #COYW pic.twitter.com/853lwArRGB — Al at Fulham (@AlatFulham) June 30, 2020

Points to take from that game:

-We can't defend

-Christie should be a starter

-Parker needs to drop ream

-Reid was isolated = was irrelevant

-Reed again showing his class

-Knockaert again showing improvements — Harry (@FFCHarry1) June 30, 2020

Fair play to Cyrus Christie for the goal though. Players like Cairney need to step up big time compared to what they're offering though, nobody should be undroppable. #FFC — Sam Wheeler (@wheelerdeeler) June 30, 2020

@cyruschristie Well done Cyrus great performance, long may it continue 👍 — Anthony (@anthony_fulham) July 1, 2020

Yes I do, sorry. Cyrus should have never been dropped. 💪💪 — Aid_Robbins◼️◻️ (@AidanRobbins10) July 1, 2020