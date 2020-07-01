Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham News

‘Should be a starter’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react to 27-year-old’s midweek performance

Published

4 mins ago

on

Fulham picked up their first win since the season’s restart after defeating Queens Park Rangers by two goals to one in West London last night.

It has been a stuttering restart to the campaign for Scott Parker’s side, who were going into Tuesday night’s clash on the back of defeats to promotion rivals Brentford and Leeds.

It looked like it was going to be another frustrating night for the Cottagers, too, when Jordan Hugill netted in the opening minute of the encounter.

Do these 11 celebrities support Fulham?

1 of 11

Actor Hugh Grant is a Fulham fan.

Parker’s men didn’t shy away, though, and found an equaliser on 21 minutes through midfielder Harry Arter, to level the scores.

In the second half, it was defender Cyrus Christie who found a winner for the visitors, firing in a fantastic effort on 75 minutes to secure an invaluable three points.

It was just rewards for a fine individual performance from Christie, who was hugely impressive down the right-hand side for Fulham on Tuesday night.

This was the 27-year-old’s first appearance since the season’s restart having been overlooked ahead of Denis Odoi, and he will now be hopeful of retaining his place in the team.

Here, we take a look at Fulham fans’ reactions to his performance, as the London side moved back up to fourth…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Should be a starter’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react to 27-year-old’s midweek performance

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: