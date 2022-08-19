“Should be a recipe for success” – West Brom weighing up move for Reading FC striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are considering a move for Reading star Lucas Joao, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year old has emerged as a transfer target for Steve Bruce’s side in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the forward would be a good addition to the Baggies’ squad…

Marcus Ally

It is Lucas Joao’s injury record, and that alone, that makes me a little uncomfortable with the Baggies hoping that he can solve their issues at the top of the pitch.

Having spent so much money on Daryl Dike, and seen next to nothing from him due to injuries, it could be a little naive to then put your faith in Joao to deliver the goods.

Ability-wise he is right up there in terms of the deadliest Championship strikers, but he has rarely stayed fit for the majority of a season and that will not help West Brom.

The Baggies already have an attacking contingent capable of competing in and around the top six, even in Dike’s absence, and a Premier League loanee could possibly be the smarter choice, if Adam Armstrong becomes available towards the back end of the window they should do everything they can to bring him to The Hawthorns.

George Dagless

Potentially, yes.

I can see the thinking behind this one.

West Brom need someone that’s going to put the ball in the back of the net, as both last season and this season so far they have been goal-shy and that has stunted their start.

25 questions about West Brom’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 What year did West Brom win the Championship title? 2004 2008 2012 2016

We saw against Watford what they can do and if they had someone who’s going to score goals for fun at this level then they would have thrashed the Hornets.

I still think some of the strikers at West Brom can hit those big numbers but it makes sense to add another in case they don’t and we know that Joao is a player with huge talent.

Put him around the quality players that West Brom have and that should be a recipe for success.

Declan Harte

This would come as a big blow to Reading as Joao has proven to be a hugely important player since his arrival from Sheffield Wednesday in 2019.

His goal scoring record is impressive, and his tally of 19 goals in 2020-21 helped Reading to a 7th place finish which shows the potential that he possesses playing for a top side in the Championship.

Given Albion’s current attacking options, this would be a great addition to Bruce’s side.

Robinson hasn’t been able to score consistently, and may be out the door himself, and Grant will need the competition while Daryl Dike remains out injured.

Joao also only has 12 months remaining on his current contract so could be available at a reasonable price given Reading’s current financial situation.

This is a team that needs goals and the 28-year old could be the ideal solution.