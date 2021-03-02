‘Should be a no-brainer’ – Nottingham Forest selection headache pre-Luton: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ryan Yates is back available for Nottingham Forest tonight as the Reds prepare to take on Luton Town at the City Ground.

The midfielder produced a man-of-the-match display in Forest’s 1-0 away win over Rotherham last week, scoring the game’s only goal at the New York Stadium.

Yates missed the trip to Derby County on Friday night, though, after picking up a calf problem, however he has now recovered and is available for selection tonight.

With James Garner and Cafu striking up a good understanding in the middle of the park, it remains to be seen whether Chris Hughton puts Yates back into the side ahead of this weekend’s trip to Watford.

Here’s what we think…

George Dagless

I think there’s a good case for that.

He obviously needs to be fully ready and Chris Hughton will make sure of that but we know his ability and he has shown himself to be so important this season for the Reds.

It’s been a year of real progress from him individually and I am sure he will be back in the side as soon as the time is right.

If that is tonight, then so be it.

Jacob Potter

I think this should be a no-brainer for Chris Hughton.

I never thought that I’d be saying this (especially at the start of the season), but Forest badly missed Yates’ work rate in the midfield against Derby in their last match.

He’s a player that is effective at both ends of the pitch, and has popped up with some important goals for the Reds this term.

Squad rotation is key, especially in the busy periods of the season, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Hughton make a couple of changes to his team tonight.

Yates should be one of those that comes back into the starting XI, as I think he’ll certainly add something to their team for the clash against Luton Town at the City Ground on Tuesday evening.

Sam Rourke

As long he’s fully fit and ready, i’d be playing him.

I feel like Ryan Yates has done a lot of growing up on the football pitch this season and he’s ironed out a lot of the raw tendencies we saw him display last term.

He’s energetic and offers real bite both offensively and defensively and I do feel the Reds missed his presence against Derby County last week.

It’s important to freshen up teams every now and and ensure players get ample rest and recovery time, Yates has had that now so should be pushing for a start this evening.