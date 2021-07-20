‘Should be a no-brainer’ – Birmingham City secure latest transfer agreement – Is he a guaranteed starter? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City’s squad is starting to take shape now ahead of the new Championship campaign and the Blues have managed to conduct some promising business.

The latest arrival at St Andrews was confirmed on Monday with the Blues finally announcing the capture of Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on a loan deal for the 2021/22 campaign.

The talented defender had been on the radar of various clubs this summer including Sheffield United, Newcastle United and Sunderland. That came after he had enjoyed an excellent loan spell with the Black Cats in League One last term making 27 appearances.

Sanderson joins the likes of Chuks Aneke, Ryan Woods, Jordan Graham, Riley McGree, Juan Castillo and Tahith Chong in arriving at Birmingham this summer as Lee Bowyer’s first summer has proved a positive one for them.

So with Sanderson now confirmed as a Birmingham player for next season, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he will be a guaranteed starter for them…

Billy Mulley

What an excellent signing Dion Sanderson could turn out to be, and the fact that several Championship clubs were interested at some point says a lot about the excellent work that Lee Bowyer is doing at Birmingham.

As a young centre-back at a team with monumental expectations, he was brilliant at Sunderland and deserved all the praise he got.

The Championship however, is a different challenge and the gulf in class will be felt.

Sanderson will not need to worry though because his talent, potential and maturity, all make him a defender who is equipped to face the rigours of second-tier football.

The fact that Bowyer opted for a three-at-the-back formation quite often during the latter stages of last season, suggests that it may be a common theme for this upcoming campaign.

Subsequently, Sanderson’s chances of starting would certainly be boosted. Sanderson’s athleticism and ability to play from the back makes him a great option for Birmingham to have and it would be no surprise to see him starting regularly.

Jacob Potter

I can see him starting regularly for the Blues.

Sanderson was a player that was attracting significant transfer interest this summer, with the likes of Sheffield United and Sunderland interested in a deal to land his signature on a temporary basis.

Therefore, you have to imagine that Birmingham will have given him assurances that he’d feature consistently this season for them.

Marc Roberts and Harlee Dean could certainly benefit from competition for their place in the heart of the Birmingham defence, but Sanderson can also operate at full-back, which makes him a versatile option to have in Lee Bowyer’s squad.

It should be a no-brainer for Bowyer to start Sanderson, who deserves his chance to feature regularly in the Championship after such a strong season with Sunderland last term.

Phil Spencer

I think that Dion Sanderson could be a big player for Birmingham City next term.

After impressing for Sunderland it was clear that he was ready for a chance to challenge himself at Championship level and the Blues seems like an ideal place for him to do just that.

Lee Bowyer’s side have some real experience in their defence but in Sanderson they have a player who is capable of being one of their best over the course of his loan spell.

It might take him some time to adapt to life under Bowyer but as soon as he does I’d be backing him to be a big player for the Blues.