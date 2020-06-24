‘Should be a no-brainer’ – Bielsa facing Leeds selection headache ahead of Fulham: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United’s promotion bid was dealt an irritating blow in their first game back in competitive action at the weekend, as they were beaten 2-0 by play-off chasing Cardiff City.

The defeat means that the Whites are sat second in the Championship table, but are still seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side host the Cottagers this weekend, in a game that could go a long way in deciding which team are to win promotion automatically in the second tier.

Leeds could be boosted by the potential return of Pablo Hernandez for the game against Fulham as well, after the Spaniard missed their match against Cardiff through injury.

Hernandez has played a key role in Leeds’ bid for promotion this term, and has chipped in with six goals and six assists in all competitions to date.

But should it be a no-brainer for Bielsa to bring the experienced midfielder straight back into the starting XI for the game against Fulham if he is deemed fit enough?

Ned Holmes:

Yes, definitely.

Leeds may have dominated possession against Cardiff and created more opportunities but you could see that at times they lacked that cutting edge and killer pass in the final third.

Hernandez is the man that usually provides that and can produce that little bit of magic to unlock defences, if he is ready to return then Bielsa needs to get him back in the side.

Sides are likely going to see the Bluebirds performance as something of a blueprint for getting a result against the Whites – sitting deep, defending resolutely and trying to capitalise on the break – and you wouldn’t be surprised if Fulham do just that this weekend.

The game against the Cottagers is huge as a defeat will open the door to Leeds being caught and slipping out of the top two.

Not only that, it would make the suggestions that they’re going to bottle it even louder and pile more pressure on them.

Leeds need their best side out against Fulham and that includes Hernandez.

Alfie Burns:

A lot is going to depend on just how serious his setback was.

It doesn’t sound like it was a massive problem for Hernandez, but you’ve still got to question whether he is ‘Bielsa ready’ to step back into the starting XI.

Of course, he’s Leeds’ talisman and if he’s at 80-90% fitness Bielsa will probably risk him in the starting line-up, but beyond Fulham there’s seven more important games and you don’t want to aggravate the problem.

It’s a tough decision for Bielsa and he, of course, still have Tyler Roberts to step in for Hernandez at the start if he wishes. He did well on Sunday and probably deserves to retain his place somewhere in the side if his own body is holding up.

If that’s the case, Hernandez’s role might be from the bench, where he could still prove to be so important.

George Harbey:

It should be a no-brainer.

Leeds aren’t as reliant on Hernandez this term as they have been in recent seasons, but there can be no denying that he is such an important player for them and he offers so much creativity and threat going forward.

Against Cardiff, Leeds dominated the ball and created so many chances, but they just couldn’t find that composure in front of goal, and that is something Hernandez brings to the team – a calmness.

He should only be brought in if he is 100% fit, though, as they simply cannot afford to aggravate his injury any more and potentially lose him for much longer.