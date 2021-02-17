‘Should be a no-brainer’ – 53-year-old touted as potential Holden replacement at Bristol City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Paul Cook has been mentioned as a potential successor for Dean Holden at Bristol City, as per Gregor MacGregor.

City are on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Holden last night, following a run of five successive league defeats in the league.

As per Gregor MacGregor, the club are on the lookout for more of an experienced manager, with Cook being mentioned as a candidate.

A majority of City fans have sounded out Cook as an ideal replacement, given his success with the likes of Portsmouth and Wigan.

Here, we discuss whether he’d be the right man for the job at Ashton Gate…

Toby Wilding

I think this would be a really good appointment for Bristol City.

It still surprises me that Cook remains out of work given how many Championship clubs have changed their manager this season, and that is something that the Robins ought to consider taking advantage of.

Cook did brilliantly for Wigan in the Championship over the past couple of seasons, in arguably much more difficult circumstances than he would find himself in were he to make the move to Ashton Gate.

As a result, you do feel as though he could do something rather impressive with the squad and infrastructure he would have at his disposal, and given he is an established manager at this level, bringing him would be a statement of intent from Bristol City that would no doubt go down well with the club’s fanbase.

George Harbey

Cook would be the ideal replacement for Holden.

He is a manager who knows what it takes to galvanise a dressing room and build a winning mentality, having won league titles at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan.

He is exactly what City need at the moment. They are looking vulnerable and the players look shot of confidence, and he is a manager who knows how to motivate them.

You only have to look at the job he did at Wigan last season, and he performed a bit of a miracle to guide them that far away from the relegation zone before they had their points deducted.

Whilst he’s available, it should be a no-brainer.

Are you Bristol City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Robins quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 1. Which Premier League club did City play twice in pre-season? West Ham Burnley Aston Villa West Brom